Liebherr USA Co.’s new expanded facilities including the admin building, training facility/workshop and warehouse.

Liebherr USA Co. hosted visitors from across the globe at its first Customer Day on May 12.

The company highlighted and demonstrated a diverse range of products across all 10 segments, including earthmoving, material handling technology, deep foundation machines, tower cranes, mining, mobile and crawler cranes, maritime cranes, concrete technology and components, as well as refrigerators and freezers.

New Products for U.S. Market

Liebherr USA Co. unveiled various new products to the U.S. market, including the TA230 articulated dump truck; LTM 1110-5.2 all-terrain crane; LTM 1300-6.3 all-terrain crane; LR 1700 crawler crane; LR 1400 SX crawler crane; LR 1250.1 unplugged crawler crane; LRB 23 piling and drilling rig; 36 XXT truck mounted concrete pump; 80-LP line pump; and PR 776 dozer.

Having formally moved into the expanded campus in April 2020, Customer Day also provided the opportunity to reveal the $60 million enhancement to the facilities:

a 60,000 sq. ft. administrative building

an 82,000 sq. ft. workshop and training facility

a 92,000 sq. ft. parts distribution warehouse including retail operations

a one-story 7,500 sq. ft. wash bay building

a guard house

The new campus will help Liebherr serve customers across various product segments. It significantly increases production operations for concrete pumps and repair capacity for mobile and crawler cranes, as well as for construction equipment. The new shop also is equipped to handle the growing numbers of Liebherr earthmoving equipment.

"The investment in our new Liebherr USA headquarters and facilities represents our strong commitment to the U.S. market. The new state of the art repair and training facilities as well as the new central warehouse are, in terms of size and technical standards, advanced and comply with current and future requirements of our customers, covering all ten product segments. This in combination with our highly qualified and motivated workforce perfectly serves and supports our customers in the USA," said Managing Director Kai Friedrich.

Event for Customers, Partners, Families

The event launch allowed Liebherr customers to join in facility tours and experience product presentations, including a live application show of various new machines. More than 30 exhibits throughout the facility grounds were on display, and product experts were on hand to explain special features of the new machines and give insights on using established machines.

As the first of three events taking course over the weekend, the Customer Day preceded Liebherr's Recruiter and Counselor Open House on May 13 and Family Day on May 14.

"After two years of anticipation, we are honored to present our newly expanded facilities and products on such a momentous day," noted Managing Director Tim Gerhardt. "This opportunity allows us to showcase Liebherr's growth and dedication to our U.S. partners and customers."

For more information, visit www.liebherr.com.

