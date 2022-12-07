After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, contractors, municipal maintenance employees, farmers and landscape contractors were welcomed back to Diamond Equipment's Thanksgiving Open House. Held on Nov. 18, the event has been an annual tradition at the dealership's headquarters location in Evansville, Ind., for nearly as long as the company has been in business. The last event — held in 2019 — marked Diamond Equipment Company's 50th anniversary.

The dealership's customers were enthusiastic about the return of the Thanksgiving Open House with approximately 650 in attendance this year. Attendees were treated to a hearty barbecue lunch catered by Miller's BBQ, door prizes and a record number of giveaways. Guests also had an opportunity to review the latest equipment on display, catch up with Diamond Equipment employees and meet with factory representatives.

Diamond Equipment President Dave Clement sees the event as a way to kick off the holiday season and spend time in a fun and relaxed atmosphere with the dealership's longtime customers to thank them for their business.

Diamond Equipment was founded by Terry Clement in 1969 as a Case Equipment dealership serving Evansville, Ind., and the surrounding area. Terry's son Dave Clement joined the company in 1985 and took the helm as company president 1999. Representing the third generation in the family business, Dave's two sons, Chase and Travis, also have joined the dealership.

Diamond Equipment operates five locations in Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Tennessee and, along with Case Equipment, the company is an authorized dealer of Hyundai, Indeco, Noram, SkyJack, Sullair, Takeuchi, Rokbak, Towmaster Trailers, Imperial Trailers and XCMG.

This year will be the final Thanksgiving Open House at the current Evansville address as the dealership has a new facility under construction just a few miles from the existing location. Diamond Equipment Company plans hold a grand opening celebration on completion of the new branch in the summer of 2023.

