Moving tons of dirt over a large area down to millimeter accuracy is a daunting task. Machine control is an excellent way of improving grading productivity and accuracy. Earthwork movers can achieve accurate grades the first time, thereby reducing rework and re-grading.

Another benefit of machine control is communication to the job site. Machine control allows for real-time information on grade location, eliminating the need for grade stakes Traditionally, changes in the plans would require the survey crew to re-stake the job. With machine control, once the model is updated to reflect the redesign, production can seamlessly continue.

"Machine control increases production and accuracy when running from a quality model," said Steve Warfle, president, InSite Software Solutions. "Rather than having operators running between stakes, machine control allows a model to be built which provides a surface that is sampled at a high rate that even the most skilled operator can't match."

Once the exclusive domain of larger contractors, the time and labor savings yielded by machine control, combined with decreased capital costs and greater ease of use, has led to adoption by small- and mid-sized companies.

A site model must be accurate, which can be time consuming to create. InSite Software's SiteWork solution allows customers who have done a meticulous take-off for bid, to quickly build a machine control model once the job has been won.

Relevant site data like utility locations, building pads, curbing from the CAD or PDF plan can be visualized on the machine display in real time.

"Once you have created a model using SiteWork, simply export the data to the machine control software," said Warfle. "Insite supports all brands of machine control. The InSite team is committed one hundred percent on start to finish site development. We provide training and support to keep customers productive."

