The new Doosan DD100 dozers are being produced at the manufacturing facility in South Korea. Customers can expect to see an increasing number of Doosan dozers in North America as more machines arrive at dealerships.

Doosan Infracore North America unveiled its first dozer at a media event last December in Arizona: the 10-metric-ton DD100. The pre-prototype machine garnered significant interest from the media, and Doosan moved ahead with finalizing its first pilot machines.

In June of this year, Doosan shipped its first DD100 dozer from South Korea to North America. The machine arrived in August and was delivered to a customer in Pennsylvania. Shortly upon its arrival, the customer quickly put the machine to work at its topsoil production facility.

"It's been an exciting 10 months since we announced our first dozer, then proceeded to manufacture our first DD100," said Moo Young Park, engineering manager, Doosan Infracore North America. "We expect our dealers and customers to embrace the new Doosan dozers and to see more of them on job sites yet this year."

Looking ahead to 2023, Doosan plans to offer a larger model — the DD130 — in North America. The 13-metric-ton model is expected to launch in Q1 next year.

DD100 Highlights

Doosan entered the North American dozer market with a smaller dozer size, competing in the 140-hp and under category. The new DD100 dozer is at the top of its class for operating weight and horsepower. Ideal for residential and light commercial construction, the dozer's main task is fine grading.

"The under 140-horsepower size class presents the biggest opportunity for Doosan based on North American dozer sales volume," Park said.

Setting the DD100 dozer apart from other manufacturers in the under 140-hp size class is the machine's power-to-weight ratio. This design was intentional; Doosan planned to make a machine that can offer more power to the ground and superior tractive effort.

Productivity

Productivity is driven by the dozer's 6-way variable angle pitch blade. Customers can choose from two blade options: a standard 2.9 cubic yard blade or an optional 3.4 cubic yard capacity blade. The blade moves freely to lift, tilt and angle, and offers two-way mechanical adjustments to change the blade pitch to control how steeply the blade will dig into the ground. Operators can adjust the blade pitch from 54 to 58 degrees. Also available is a blade shake button for operators to quickly remove materials stuck to the blade.

Technology

Advanced technologies in the new DD100 dozer deliver more precision to help operators meet exacting specifications. A 2D grading system option is available to make precision grading easier, even for novice operators.

For further grading accuracy, Doosan offers a 3D machine guidance and machine control option in partnership with Trimble. The 3D system requires the installation of a second monitor in the cab and uses GPS technology for greater grading accuracy and ease of operation.

Electrohydraulic control is standard, making the DD100 dozer easier to operate. Operators can customize the controls to their individual preferences. More experienced operators can adjust the machine for finer control.

The DoosanCONNECT Telematics system is a standard feature on the Doosan dozer, making it easy for customers to remotely monitor and maintain their machine. They can monitor the health, location and productivity of the dozer from a user-friendly mobile app and website. The customer's dealer can also see the equipment status and notify them when it's time for service to minimize machine downtime.

Visibility

One of the biggest differences between the DD100 dozer and other dozers is the visibility to the machine's blade. The front engine compartment of the Doosan DD100 dozer offers a narrower design to make it easier for operators to see their work.

The precleaner is tucked away in the engine compartment to maximize front visibility.

The electronic cooling system was moved to the back of the dozer to further improve front visibility.

The cab's low-profile front pillars provide maximum glass area

All-glass doors provide a full view of the working environment.

"Visibility is the name of the game," said Ray Trainor, co-owner of Ratoskey & Trainor. Trainor and his business partner, Rob Ratoskey, were the first to take possession of a Doosan dozer in North America.

"In smaller machines, when you're doing roadways and putting stone on grade, you've got to see what you're doing, and the visibility in the Doosan dozer is good," Trainor said.

For further visibility and safety, a standard rearview camera provides operators with an additional view of the dozer's surroundings. Also standard are high-illumination LED lights and four premium wiper blades.

Operator Comfort

Doosan designed the dozer cab to offer best-in-class operator comfort. It starts with a smooth ride, due to an air-suspension artificial-leather seat, even when starting and stopping the dozer. The machine's heating and air conditioning system is designed to keep operators comfortable in every season, and front and door glass defrost vents help improve visibility.

A user-friendly, multilingual Doosan Smart Touch screen displays all important settings and information on one screen. Operators can easily read the touch screen, monitor critical machine functions and control machine settings, such as the rearview camera, heating and cooling, radio and Bluetooth wireless technology. Operators have access to a hands-free audio system and can connect a Bluetooth device to play music. They also can answer phone calls using the hands-free mode.

A keypad located to the right of the operator has buttons for the operator to control the dozer's wipers, air conditioning system, temperature control, fan speed, defrost, travel alarm and working lamp. Adjacent to the keypad are a USB power socket and a 12V power socket for charging purposes.

For additional operator comfort, an adjustable armrest can be moved up or down to a precise position that's most convenient for the operator. The dozer's cab has a suspension system that dampens vibrations and provides protection against impact. The system absorbs shocks and vibrations much more effectively than a conventional cab mount.

Fuel Efficiency

The Doosan DD100 dozer is powered by a 3.4-L D34 diesel engine and does not require the use of a diesel particulate filter (DPF) to meet current emissions standards. The same engine has been used in other Doosan machines and has performed well. Operators can select the dozer's ECO mode to reduce daily fuel consumption up to 5 percent without sacrificing grading performance. This fuel-saving feature lowers the pump power output when working in lower tractive conditions.

Additional fuel-saving features include auto idle and auto engine shutdown. If the machine functions are not used for a predetermined period, the auto idle feature idles the dozer engine to reduce fuel consumption. When the operator moves the controls, the dozer automatically returns to the previous throttle setting.

The auto shutdown feature saves fuel and helps lower warranty hours. When the feature is enabled, the engine shuts down after it has been idling for a specified period. Default shutdown occurs after five minutes of idling but can be set for longer periods by the operator using the Smart Touch display.

Versatility

Doosan dozers come standard with piping for an optional ripper attachment. The ripper attachment features parallel linkage that helps maintain a constant angle to the ground regardless of the height. The attachment can quickly break up hard, rugged materials prior to grading, and it can be used to install erosion control. Also available as an attachment is a towing draw bar, allowing operators to use the Doosan dozer to tow other equipment on a job site.

Durability

One of the dozer's key features is its undercarriage design. Doosan developed its dozer undercarriage system to help lower the total cost of operation. The design includes both single- and dual-flange rollers for improved durability and long life.

Customers can choose from several track guards to enhance uptime protection. They include general-purpose and full guard options to fit the jobsite conditions. In addition, track shoe options are available to help distribute the load to the ground. Thinner tracks are used for rugged, rocky environments. A low-ground pressure option is available for sandy soil conditions.

Serviceability

An in-line precleaner helps improve filter life and is integrated with the air cleaner. It's also more compact to fit in the smaller engine compartment. Self-cleaning and maintenance-free, the intake system can expel a variety of debris, including mud, snow, rain, leaves, sawdust and chaff.

Doosan designed its dozer undercarriage for convenience and cost-effective maintenance. Areas of the undercarriage that naturally experience greater wear and tear are easy to access. For example, a removable side panel provides access to an area to add grease to the undercarriage's tension system. Customers can order replacement parts through their local Doosan dealer.

To help minimize fuel-related issues, Doosan offers a filter-type high-performance water separator, which captures moisture in the fuel and reduces impurities. Standard pre-filters and dual main filters achieve a high degree of purity that minimize fuel system failures. The fuel filter water separator and the main fuel filter can easily be reached by lifting a panel on the front of the dozer.

Common, everyday maintenance items can be accessed from ground level, including the following components:

Electronic main control valve

Diesel fill

Diesel exhaust fluid fill

Hydraulic oil fill

Fuel filter

Engine oil filter

Air cleaner

Battery

Windshield wash tank

When necessary, owners can tilt the dozer cabin to reach critical components. Even with the cab tilted, the dozer can be started while the machine is being diagnosed or repaired.

Doosan DD100 dozers are designed with a unique hydraulically controlled cooling system and come standard with a reversible fan. Operators can set the fan to automatically reverse at a predetermined time interval. The cooling system is in the rear of the machine instead of the front. This contributes to better visibility to the blade from the operator's point of view.

Doosan DD100 Dozer Specifications*

Horsepower (gross): 122 hp (91 kW)

Operating weight: 22,300 – 24,900 lb. (10.1 – 11.3 t)

Blade capacity: 2.9 – 3.4 cu. yd. (2.2 – 2.6 cu m)

Blade height: 3 ft. 7 in. (1.1 m)

Blade width: 8 ft. 11 in. – 10 ft. 6 in. (2.7 – 3.2 m)

Blade angle: 23 degrees

Drawbar pull: 35,300 lbf. (16 ton-force)

Tumbler distance**: 7 ft. 7 in. (2.3 m)

Travel speed, max: 5.6 mph (9 kmh)

Dozer cabin is ROPS/FOPS certified

*Specifications represent the DD100 US10 and US20 configurations

**Tumbler distance is from idler center to motor center

For more information, visit na.DoosanEquipment.com.

