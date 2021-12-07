Doosan Infracore North America introduced its new products for 2022 during a media event at its Real Operations Center (ROC) in Arizona the first week of December.

The company's next generation crawler excavators, mini-excavators and new -7 series wheel loaders were featured in presentations by the respective product specialists.

Doosan also unveiled its DD100 dozer, which it said will be available through dealers in 2022.

Technological upgrades also were introduced, including the "Transparent Bucket."

The transparent bucket is a system that allows the wheel loader operator to see blind spots in front of the bucket through the monitor in the cockpit. The innovative system records images in front of the wheel loader with cameras installed at the top and bottom of the equipment and shows combined images in real time using a curved projection method.

The front of the wheel loader has been considered an area prone to major safety issues due to its blind spots. With the transparent bucket function, however, the operator can easily check the blind spot in front of the bucket through the monitor and prevent accidents. Another advantage is that it can significantly improve work efficiency by enabling a forward-view perspective during loading/unloading or when carrying soil and sand, according to the manufacturer.

About the New DD100 Dozer

Doosan's 122-hp DD100 dozer delivers powerful pushing performance, fuel efficiency and all-day operator comfort, according to the manufacturer. The DD100 features a dual/single flange-type roller with several track guard options.

Designed with operators in mind, the DD100 features the 8-in. Smart Touch display, giving operators complete control from a convenient, easy-to-read touch screen. It also offers enhanced visibility with minimized front pillars, maximum glass area and a standard rearview camera — plus LED lights and front, rear and side wiper blades. The DD100 features a Doosan engine with convenient maintenance access points and does not require the use of a diesel particulate filter to meet current emission standards. Doosan DD100 owners can add the 3D Machine Guidance and 3D Machine Control features as an option for greater accuracy and ease of operation.

Specs include:

Horsepower: 122 hp

Operating Weight: 25,309 lbs.

Blade Capacity: 3 cu. yds.

Blade Height: 3 ft. 7 in.

Blade Width: 8 ft. 10 in.

Blade Angle: 22.5 degrees

Drawbar Pull: 33,721 lbf.

Track Length: 7 ft. 7 in.

Travel Speed, max: 5.7 mph

(Preliminary specs, subject to change)

Other Unveilings

During the event, Doosan also announced several other new equipment models coming to the North American market in 2022.

DX27Z-7 Mini-Excavator

Specs include:

Horsepower: 24.7 hp

Operating Weight: 6,168 lbs.

Maximum Digging depth: 8 ft. 8 in.

Maximum Digging Reach (ground): 14 ft. 10 in.

Maximum Loading Height: 10 ft. 1 in.

DX35Z-7 Mini-Excavator

Specs include:

Horsepower: 24.7 hp

Operating Weight: 8,807 lbs.

Maximum Digging Depth: 11 ft. 4 in.

Maximum Digging Reach (ground): 17 ft. 9 in.

Maximum loading height: 12 ft. 2 in.

DX50Z-7 Mini-Excavator

Specs include:

Horsepower: 48.8 hp

Operating Weight: 12,121 lbs.

Maximum Digging Depth: 11 ft. 5 in.

Maximum Digging Reach (ground): 19 ft.

Maximum Loading Height: 12 ft. 6 in.

DX140LCR-7 Crawler Excavator

Specs include:

Horsepower: 115 hp

Operating Weight: 35,424 lbs.

Maximum Digging Depth: 19 ft. 8 in.

Maximum Digging Reach (ground): 28 ft.

Maximum Loading Height: 23 ft. 3 in.

DX350LC-7 Crawler Excavator

Specs include:

Horsepower: 286 hp

Operating Weight: 79,366 lbs.

Maximum Digging Depth: 24 ft. 9 in.

Maximum Digging Reach (ground): 36 ft.

Maximum Loading Height: 23 ft. 6 in.

DL200-7 Wheel Loader

Specs Include:

Horsepower: 142 hp

Operating Weight: 26,559 lbs.

Bucket Capacity, heaped: 2.6 cu. yds.

Static Tipping Load, full turn: 19,705 lbs.

Dump Height, 45 degrees: 9 ft. 1 in.

Dump Reach, 45 degrees: 3 ft. 4 in.

DL220-7 Wheel Loader

Specs include:

Horsepower: 160 hp

Operating Weight: 29,098 lbs.

Bucket Capacity, heaped: 3 cu. yds.

Static Tipping Load, full turn: 20,461 lbs.

Dump Height, 45 degrees: 9 ft. 3 in.

Dump Reach, 45 degrees: 3 ft. 6 in.

DL250-7 Wheel Loader

Specs include:

Horsepower: 172 hp

Operating Weight: 30,528 lbs.

Bucket Capacity, heaped: 3.3 cu. yds.

Static Tipping Load, full turn: 21,134 lbs.

Dump Height, 45 degrees: 9 ft. 2 in.

Dump Reach, 45 degrees: 3 ft. 6 in.

