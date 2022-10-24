ConExpo-Con/AGG has been about the business of building since the very beginning. However, companies that build are facing new headwinds when it comes to building their business and their teams and face uncertain prospects without the right education for their leadership. That's one of the key reasons construction professionals need attend ConExpo-Con/AGG, March 14 to 18, 2023, in Las Vegas.

"The biggest value in making the trip to Vegas to come to ConExpo-Con/AGG is learning, and I don't mean just learning about the latest and greatest equipment on display," said ConExpo-Con/AGG Show Director Dana Wuesthoff. "The education offerings at ConExpo-Con/AGG have always stood out for their focus on helping construction professionals build both their skillsets and their overall businesses acumen."

Here's a preview of some of the course offerings at ConExpo-Con/AGG that center on growing your construction businesses:

Why Gen Z Eats Sustainability for Breakfast – Dave Bolderoff, CEM [Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts]: Never before in the history of mankind have there been five different generations of individuals active in the labor pool. Gen Z, the newest generation entering the workforce en masse are more environmentally conscious than their predecessors and want to work for companies making a positive impact on the world. Learn what it takes to motivate these younger workers, and how construction companies can leverage new and existing sustainability initiatives to attract them into your talent pool.

Be That One Guy – Vicky O'Learly, MA [Ironworkers International]: Not working to bring women onto the team excludes more than half the available talent pool from hiring efforts. However, the Institute for Women's Policy Research (IWPR) says their data shows 41 percent of women in the construction trades have thought about leaving the construction industry because of bullying, harassment and intimidation. This session shows construction professionals, especially business owners and leaders, what they can do to change the culture on their job sites.

Building Blocks of an Effective Equipment Budget – Richard King, CPA, CGMA, CCIFP & Kevin Reimert, CEM, STSC [Schlouch, Inc.]: Even small pieces of construction equipment can be a significant capital expense. This session asks attendees if they are getting the best use out of that equipment, and how to generate the data to prove it, focusing on processes, inputs and workflows.

