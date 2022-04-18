Epiroc USA currently has 50 instructional videos in its online library, which cover a variety of topics related to troubleshooting, maintenance issues and repairs, including troubleshooting sensor failure, winterizing, pre-walk inspection, e-stop and more.

Epiroc, a productivity partner for the mining and infrastructure industries, is launching a 24/7 self-service video series designed to help operators and service technicians maximize their uptime of Epiroc equipment.

The instructional how-to videos bring Epiroc's extensive machine and application knowledge right to customers' fingertips on their web or mobile devices. This allows the operators and service technicians to be as safe and efficient as possible.

The new 24/7 video series addresses the needs of many customers who prefer to have quick and easy access to information that would help them take care of their mining and construction equipment anytime, anywhere, to keep the production running smoothly.

With the 24/7 self-service videos, Epiroc simplifies the troubleshooting, maintenance and repair process for customers who prefer to complete their own routine maintenance and minor repairs on Epiroc equipment in their fleet. The videos include answers to frequently asked questions and feature experienced Epiroc Product Experts who walk through step-by-step instructions and recommend parts and tooling for completing specific service work and a range of common repairs on various Epiroc machines.

"Customers' productivity is our top priority," said Floris Timmers, business line manager of the parts and services division at Epiroc USA. "When it comes to heavy equipment in the mining and construction industries, time is money. Having just one machine down can bring an entire job site to a standstill, but there's no need to wait for help on typical repairs. Sometimes it's possible to do the troubleshooting, repairs and maintenance yourself so you can get up and running as quickly as possible. That's why we offer our 24/7 self-service videos."

The self-service videos are available 24 hours, 7 days a week so operators and service technicians can access the information they need, right when they need it. In addition, each video is closed captioned, so if conditions don't allow for the users to hear clearly, they can still utilize the videos to help resolve their issue.

"Epiroc considers these videos to be an integral part of customer service," said Jon Torpy, president and general manager Epiroc USA. "Our customer support team is realizing the impact that instructional videos can have in building customer relationships by offering assistance with a personal touch. Many times, it is quicker, easier and more convenient for an operator or service technician to watch a video explaining how they can solve their equipment issue than it is to figure it out through phone calls or texts."

Epiroc USA currently has 50 instructional videos in its online library, which cover a variety of topics related to troubleshooting, maintenance issues and repairs, including troubleshooting sensor failure, winterizing, pre-walk inspection, e-stop and more. The series focuses on the SmartROC D65, D60, D55 and PowerROC T45, T35, with plans to expand to all equipment offerings, including other rock excavation and drilling equipment, hydraulic attachments, underground machinery, tools for surface and underground applications, and automation technology solutions.

Epiroc's 24/7 self-service videos can be found at 24-7selfservice.epirocmarketplace.com/ and on Epiroc's YouTube channel.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

