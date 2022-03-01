List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Epiroc Names RMS 2021 Dealer of the Year

Tue March 01, 2022 - Midwest Edition #5
Road Machinery & Supplies


Road Machinery & Supplies Co. was the only distributor in the country to receive the honor of Epiroc’s 2021 Dealer of the Year.

Road Machinery & Supplies Co. (RMS) was named dealer of the year by Epiroc for its performance in 2021.

"We have a great relationship with Epiroc, and we are proud to carry and service its products," said Andy Schwandt, vice president of sales and marketing of RMS. "Being named dealer of the year is a great accomplishment, and it shows that we are succeeding at being a trusted partner to our customers and manufacturers. It also shows that we are providing the equipment, support and technology solutions that enable our customers to build infrastructure and industries in the communities we serve. This is a very big accomplishment for our entire organization. A big thank you goes out to everyone involved."

Road Machinery & Supplies Co. was the only distributor in the country to receive the honor. Some of the 2021 highlights for RMS and Epiroc include an increase in revenue growth from 2020; improved year-over-year consumables sales; and extensive Epiroc training.




