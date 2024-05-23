FAE held a Power Days Demo May 8 and 9, 2024, in Fayetteville, Ga.

The event provided FAE dealers, staffers, customers and prospects an opportunity to enjoy a day of being in the woods to get better acquainted with the latest wood processing products available from FAE. These coast-to-coast live demos have become a staple at FAE, providing a complete hands-on experience for the product line.

On both days, groups were provided with in-depth product walk-arounds, live demos from professional demonstration operators and opportunities to operate each of the machines. Lunch and live music provided a nice break between sessions. CEG

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.

