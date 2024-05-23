List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    FAE Holds Power Days Demo Event in Fayetteville, Georgia

    Thu May 23, 2024 - Southeast Edition #11
    CEG


    FAE held a Power Days Demo May 8 and 9, 2024, in Fayetteville, Ga.

    The event provided FAE dealers, staffers, customers and prospects an opportunity to enjoy a day of being in the woods to get better acquainted with the latest wood processing products available from FAE. These coast-to-coast live demos have become a staple at FAE, providing a complete hands-on experience for the product line.

    On both days, groups were provided with in-depth product walk-arounds, live demos from professional demonstration operators and opportunities to operate each of the machines. Lunch and live music provided a nice break between sessions. CEG

    This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.

    The Supertrak SK200MX, a purpose-built excavator on loan from the manufacturer in Punta Gorda, Fla., efficiently mulches through the woods with an FAE BL3/VT mulcher. (CEG photo)
    Bill Greene, forestry and land management specialist of Ag-Pro, Gainesville, Ga., provides operating tips on his company’s John Deere 35G equipped with a new FAE BL/0 EX mulcher. (CEG photo)
    FAE’s product specialist Tim Cicora demonstrates the safety of remote-controlled land clearing using an FAE RCU-55 mulcher. (CEG photo)
    The FAE PT300, a tracked carrier the company describes as being “ready for anything,” utilizes 325 hp to blast through the forest with ease during the demo. (CEG photo)
    AED’s Ian Aarsvold (R) flew in from North Dakota to be a part of the demo and join FAE’s Lee Smith (L) and Giorgio Carera for the activities of day one. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) Dave Evans, Supertrak Inc., Punta Gorda, Fla.; Frank Parrish, John Deere, Augusta, Ga.; Justin Chastagner, Chasta Forestry, Augusta, Ga.; and Bobby Burke, Blachard Equipment, Waynesboro, Ga., discuss the mulching industry as they register for the event. (CEG photo)
    Ready to get their demo and operating time started (L-R) are Manny Corrales, Bobcat of Atlanta, Peachtree City, Ga.; George Austin, Ag-Pro, Marietta, Ga.; and Brandon Hall, also of Bobcat of Atlanta. (CEG photo)
    Attendees get an up-close look and an opportunity for final Q&A on some of the machines they are about to demo for land clearing. (CEG photo)
    A Kubota SVL 97-2 compact track loader supplied by Atlanta Kubota powers through some of the smaller trees using an FAE BL4 /SSL/175VT mulching head. (CEG photo)
    Harco Rentals’ Wacker Neuson ST50 compact track loader equipped with FAE’s new SCL/SSL stump cutter makes quick work of grinding the stumps left by the mulching machines. (CEG photo)
    Operating an FAE PT-175 and wowing the crowd with his expertise in forestry clearing is Chris Willson, owner of Tennessee Valley Equipment, Franklin, Tenn. (CEG photo)
    FAE’s Tom DuRant (C) goes over the FAE DML/SSL/150VT attachment mounted on a Bobcat T66 R-Series compact track loader, courtesy of Bobcat of Atlanta. (CEG photo)




