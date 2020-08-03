The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) received Best in Construction Awards from the Florida Transportation Builders Association (FTBA) for 14 projects throughout Florida.

Each year, the FTBA recognizes those companies and individuals who have responsibly executed outstanding road and bridge construction projects across the state.

"FDOT is proud to work with industry partners to continue to provide a safe transportation system that fits the lifestyles of Florida's residents and visitors," said Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Kevin J. Thibault.

"These awards highlight FDOT's continued commitment to ensuring mobility and innovation for years to come, and I commend our employees for their significant achievements in the transportation industry."

The FDOT projects chosen as the winning projects for the FTBA Best in Construction Awards are:

Alternative Contracting : SR 56 Widening Project from Meadow Point Blvd. to U.S. 301 in Pasco County

: SR 56 Widening Project from Meadow Point Blvd. to U.S. 301 in Pasco County Community Awareness : SR 5/North Roosevelt Blvd. between U.S. 1/Overseas Hwy & 2nd St.

: SR 5/North Roosevelt Blvd. between U.S. 1/Overseas Hwy & 2nd St. Design Build : I-95 Interchange at Micco Road

: I-95 Interchange at Micco Road Interchange : I-75/Turnpike – Wildwood Interchange Modification

: I-75/Turnpike – Wildwood Interchange Modification Interstate : I-95 Rigid Pavement Reconstruction between NW 29th St. and NW 131st St. in Miami-Dade County

: I-95 Rigid Pavement Reconstruction between NW 29th St. and NW 131st St. in Miami-Dade County LAP : Crosstown Parkway Extension Project, connecting the existing Crosstown Parkway from Manth Lane to U.S. 1, in St. Lucie County

: Crosstown Parkway Extension Project, connecting the existing Crosstown Parkway from Manth Lane to U.S. 1, in St. Lucie County Major Bridge : I-95 Interchange at Viera Boulevard

: I-95 Interchange at Viera Boulevard Minor Bridge : SR A1A/MacArthur Causeway East Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Miami-Dade County

: SR A1A/MacArthur Causeway East Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Miami-Dade County MOT : SR 811/NE 4 Avenue/Wilton Drive Complete Streets Project in Fort Lauderdale and Wilton Manors

: SR 811/NE 4 Avenue/Wilton Drive Complete Streets Project in Fort Lauderdale and Wilton Manors Partnering : SR 5/US 1 South Dixie Highway Widening/Pavement Rehabilitation from SW 57 Ave. to SW 40th St. in Miami-Dade County

: SR 5/US 1 South Dixie Highway Widening/Pavement Rehabilitation from SW 57 Ave. to SW 40th St. in Miami-Dade County Rural : State Road 20 and State Road 81 Resurfacing Project

: State Road 20 and State Road 81 Resurfacing Project Special Significance : Hurricane Michael Rehabilitation Project in Bay County

: Hurricane Michael Rehabilitation Project in Bay County Urban : NW 47th Ave. Reconstruction from North of NW 199th St. to Premier Parkway in Miami-Dade County

: NW 47th Ave. Reconstruction from North of NW 199th St. to Premier Parkway in Miami-Dade County Utility Coordination/Damage Prevention: SR 944 (NW/NE 54th St.) Milling and Resurfacing from E. of NW 7th Ave. to Biscayne Blvd. and NW 6th Court to NE 1st Ave. in Miami-Dade County

