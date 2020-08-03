--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Wanteds Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

FDOT Projects Receive Recognition from Florida Transportation Builders Association

Mon August 03, 2020 - Southeast Edition
FDOT


The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) received Best in Construction Awards from the Florida Transportation Builders Association (FTBA) for 14 projects throughout Florida.

Each year, the FTBA recognizes those companies and individuals who have responsibly executed outstanding road and bridge construction projects across the state.

"FDOT is proud to work with industry partners to continue to provide a safe transportation system that fits the lifestyles of Florida's residents and visitors," said Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Kevin J. Thibault.

"These awards highlight FDOT's continued commitment to ensuring mobility and innovation for years to come, and I commend our employees for their significant achievements in the transportation industry."

The FDOT projects chosen as the winning projects for the FTBA Best in Construction Awards are:

  • Alternative Contracting: SR 56 Widening Project from Meadow Point Blvd. to U.S. 301 in Pasco County
  • Community Awareness: SR 5/North Roosevelt Blvd. between U.S. 1/Overseas Hwy & 2nd St.
  • Design Build: I-95 Interchange at Micco Road
  • Interchange: I-75/Turnpike – Wildwood Interchange Modification
  • Interstate: I-95 Rigid Pavement Reconstruction between NW 29th St. and NW 131st St. in Miami-Dade County
  • LAP: Crosstown Parkway Extension Project, connecting the existing Crosstown Parkway from Manth Lane to U.S. 1, in St. Lucie County
  • Major Bridge: I-95 Interchange at Viera Boulevard
  • Minor Bridge: SR A1A/MacArthur Causeway East Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Miami-Dade County
  • MOT: SR 811/NE 4 Avenue/Wilton Drive Complete Streets Project in Fort Lauderdale and Wilton Manors
  • Partnering: SR 5/US 1 South Dixie Highway Widening/Pavement Rehabilitation from SW 57 Ave. to SW 40th St. in Miami-Dade County
  • Rural: State Road 20 and State Road 81 Resurfacing Project
  • Special Significance: Hurricane Michael Rehabilitation Project in Bay County
  • Urban: NW 47th Ave. Reconstruction from North of NW 199th St. to Premier Parkway in Miami-Dade County
  • Utility Coordination/Damage Prevention: SR 944 (NW/NE 54th St.) Milling and Resurfacing from E. of NW 7th Ave. to Biscayne Blvd. and NW 6th Court to NE 1st Ave. in Miami-Dade County

For more information, visit www.dot.state.fl.us.


 

Read more about...

Awards FDOT FLORIDA Florida Department of Transportation Florida Transportation Builders Association (FTBA) Infrastructure