Workers in Polk County, Fla., are making steady progress on the Polk Parkway/SR 570 widening project. (HDR Construction photo)

Although construction won't be completed until mid-2024, workers in Polk County, Fla., are making steady progress on the Polk Parkway/SR 570 widening project. The $61 million undertaking will provide increased capacity on the roadway for local commuters, as well as visitors and freight customers.

"By 2033, nearly 32 thousand people are anticipated to use Polk Parkway as part of their daily commute," explained Kerry French, Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) communications outreach coordinator. "It's our job to provide safe, reliable infrastructure for all those who call Florida home, or their favorite place to travel or do business. This project will alleviate congestion from local roads."

The project includes widening Polk Parkway between Old Dixie Highway/County Road (CR) 546 to south of Pace Road, constructing a new interchange at Polk Parkway and Braddock Road and widening Braddock Road from west of Polk Parkway to Berkley Road. It will improve local roads, including the realignment of the city of Auburndale Water Treatment Plant access road, the neighborhood access road south of Braddock Road and minor resurfacing on Berkley Road at the Braddock Road intersection.

It also will include new signage, pavement marking, signalization, lighting and drainage.

French said Florida's Turnpike Enterprise is responsible for the planning, design, construction and funding of the project.

"Florida's Turnpike Enterprise has been deeply invested in Polk County from 1998, when Polk Parkway first opened to traffic, to last year with the transition to electronic tolling on Polk Parkway. Polk County is Florida's fastest growing county and the heart of the central Florida region. Once the agricultural hub of central Florida, Polk County is now a prime location for new businesses in manufacturing, logistics, distribution and technology."

Work began in 2021. Upon completion, Polk Parkway will be widened to four lanes for the entire 24-mi. length of the parkway.

"In addition," said French, "the conversion to all electronic tolling not only eliminates the need to stop or merge to pay tolls, improving safety and enhancing mobility on the system, but it lessens environmental impacts like noise and auto emissions. Additionally, electronic tolling means no fumbling for cash in what's becoming a primarily cashless society."

Lane closures will generally take place during off-peak hours to minimize traffic congestion and delays for most drivers. Closures will be announced in advance in the central and west central Florida weekly lane closures and work zone advisory. Because there is construction taking place after dark, crews must be extra cautious.

"Safety is always the number one concern working at night, especially with traffic coming close to the work crews and inspection staff. All staff utilize the proper high visibility safety gear, the contractor has portable light plants to illuminate the work zone and off-duty law enforcement is typically on site to encourage motorists to slow down in the area."

Ranger Construction Industries Inc. serves as the contractor, which French described as one of the state's leading road building companies.

"They have performed road work from St. Augustine to the Keys and west to the middle of the state and beyond. Ranger's capabilities include building, reconditioning and resurfacing everything from major roads, highways and Interstate sections to local streets, intersections and turning lanes. Ranger's operations include one of the largest excavations, grading and asphalt equipment fleets in the state. They own and operate numerous asphalt plants that are strategically located."

French noted the biggest challenges to date have involved material supply chain issues and impacts to the workforce. Current construction activities include roadway base placing and compacting, paving, constructing electronic tolling sites, installing signals at the intersection of Berkley and Braddock Road and installing guardrail.

"New westbound lanes for the Polk Parkway have been constructed, as well as a new westbound bridge over Old Dixie Highway. Drainage ponds and associated infrastructure also are complete. Westbound Braddock Road has been widened from two to four lanes. New Polk Parkway ramps have been constructed at Braddock Road, but they will not open until the electronic tolling sites are complete at the interchange. Intelligent Transportation System [ITS] infrastructure has also been installed."

To resurface the existing four-lane portions between U.S. 92 and I-4, the asphalt is removed using milling machines and new asphalt is placed in separate lifts. Final striping will be installed after the final friction course is paved.

According to French, the project has not experienced major weather problems so far; however, the rainy season can delay work activities such as earthwork and asphalt operations. He also said site work has progressed in a safe manner.

"Since the widening, including constructing new roadway, this has allowed the contractor to work in an open area away from traffic. With subsequent phases where the existing roadway needed to be reconstructed, traffic was switched to the new lanes, which again allowed the contractor to work in an area away from traffic."

Approximately 140,000 cu. yds. of excavation and 331,000 cu. yds. of embankment have been moved during construction. Track hoes, off-road dump trucks, front-end loaders, motor graders, dozers, cranes, asphalt paving machines and milling machines are among the equipment needed, with the project also requiring embankment, lime rock base, asphalt, electronic components and materials and additional aggregates.

French said overseeing construction that will serve so many for years to come is a big responsibility but is extremely rewarding as well.

"It's an honor to serve the people of central Florida by providing a transportation project that will increase capacity and safety for commuters and travelers in our fast-growing state." CEG

