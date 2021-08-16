Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

VIDEO: Florida A.I. Construction Tech Start-Up Announces Launch of Its First Estimating Product

Mon August 16, 2021 - Northeast Edition
Togal



Artificial Intelligence construction technology start-up Togal.ai has announced it will enter the marketplace in September.

Following months of beta testing and sampling by more than two dozen general contractors and trade partners, Togal offers software that revolutionizes the estimating process in construction, according to the company.

"We are compressing weeks of work into seconds, and nobody has focused on this space yet," said Togal CEO Patrick Murphy. "This is something every construction company needs, especially now. With construction delays and labor shortages due to the pandemic, the industry is under even more pressure to innovate."

Togal recently was featured on Cafecito Talk with Miami Mayor Francis Suarez. During the interview Murphy discussed how Togal and artificial intelligence could revolutionize the construction world.

"I'm so proud of the progress that Togal.ai has made," Suarez said following the interview. "It is so great to see a Miami born and Miami based tech company launch and grow successfully. The use of AI in construction will revolutionize the industry and I'm excited to see what the future holds for them."

Togal automates the estimating process, which includes measuring the size of each room's square footage to accurately price the cost of construction. Typically, estimators do this manually with rollers and rulers, or with a click and drag of a computer mouse. Plans for major projects can be hundreds of pages, taking weeks to complete. Togal can finish those jobs in mere seconds.

"Togal is faster than an experienced estimator, more accurate and a fraction of the cost. I haven't talked with a construction company that wouldn't use this. It makes them all more efficient," Togal co-founder Patrick Hughes said.

The goal isn't to replace humans, but to allow estimators to spend more time helping their clients save money and build better jobs, thus increase their win rate.

The Engineering and Construction sector is ripe for disruption. The $10 trillion industry has grown labor-productivity just 1 percent in the past 20 years, compared to 3.6 percent for manufacturing, according to a McKinsey Global Institute study.

This is no secret to Murphy. When the former U.S. Congressman joined Miami-based Coastal Construction Group as executive vice president, he was struck by the lack of machine learning and technology used across the industry. So Murphy enlisted the help of various PhD's in mathematics and AI experts to look for ways to improve production with technology. The estimating department stood out as the clear frontrunner because the work is repetitive and time consuming.

For more information, visit www.togal.ai.




Today's top stories

A Look at Industry Trends in Concrete Paving

Going Green On the Job Site

Liebherr USA Co. Launches Partnership With Advance Technical Institute

Reading Anthracite Rolls Out Big Cats at Pennsylvania Mine

Topnet Live GNSS Network Expands to Meet Increased Digitalization Demands

Champion Iron Signs Letter of Intent With Caterpillar for Advanced Drilling Technologies at Bloom Lake Mine

Bergmann Adds C815s Water Truck to Product Line

Groundbreaking Held for Consolidated Early Learning Academy



 

Read more about...

artificial intelligence Business News FLORIDA Technology






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo