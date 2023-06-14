Global Machinery hosted a Mecalac demo day May 18, 2023, at its Denver, Colo., facility. Potential customers from across the region were given the opportunity to see each Mecalac product put through its paces, have questions answered by factory representatives and get a little seat time in for themselves.

"This Mecalac event has been a great opportunity for our staff and our customers to get better acquainted with the Mecalac product," said Jeff Brown, president of Global Machinery. "We were particularly fortunate to have them highlight their impressive line of compact wheeled excavators, the MWR series."

Global Machinery has five locations, including Denver, Colo.; Boise, Idaho; Salt Lake City, Utah; Phoenix, Ariz.; and Sacramento, Calif.

"We have been a Mecalac dealer for about five years," Brown said. "We were originally attracted to the company by their innovative product offerings, like their MCR series, a tracked machine that is a combination skid steer/excavator, and they have continued to innovate since we have taken on the line.

"Many of our customers are niche companies such as utility contractors, forestry contractors and arborists. These kinds of businesses require specialized machines and because of that, the Mecalac product offering has been a great addition to our product lineup." CEG

Today's top stories