List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    VIDEO: Global Machinery Hosts Mecalac Demo Days, Features MWR Series

    Wed June 14, 2023 - West Edition #13
    CEG


    Global Machinery hosted a Mecalac demo day May 18, 2023, at its Denver, Colo., facility. Potential customers from across the region were given the opportunity to see each Mecalac product put through its paces, have questions answered by factory representatives and get a little seat time in for themselves.

    "This Mecalac event has been a great opportunity for our staff and our customers to get better acquainted with the Mecalac product," said Jeff Brown, president of Global Machinery. "We were particularly fortunate to have them highlight their impressive line of compact wheeled excavators, the MWR series."

    Global Machinery has five locations, including Denver, Colo.; Boise, Idaho; Salt Lake City, Utah; Phoenix, Ariz.; and Sacramento, Calif.

    "We have been a Mecalac dealer for about five years," Brown said. "We were originally attracted to the company by their innovative product offerings, like their MCR series, a tracked machine that is a combination skid steer/excavator, and they have continued to innovate since we have taken on the line.

    "Many of our customers are niche companies such as utility contractors, forestry contractors and arborists. These kinds of businesses require specialized machines and because of that, the Mecalac product offering has been a great addition to our product lineup." CEG

    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13

    Crowds gather and enjoy refreshments as each machine is put through its paces. (CEG photo)
    This is not your grandfather’s excavator, so a little bit of guidance from Mecalac’s product support specialists is appreciated. (CEG photo)
    Jack (L) and David Nicolalde of Maxus Excavating are proud owners of a Mecalac MCR8 tracked skid excavator, which they have owned for over two years. “The machine gives us tremendous versatility and great savings; we are loading one machine instead of two,” they said. “It’s unbelievable how much time and money we save by being able to dig and backfill with the same machine.” (CEG photo)
    The event hosts were Peter Bigwood (L), general manager of Mecalac, and Jeff Brown, president, Global Machinery. (CEG photo)
    After testing one of the Mecalac MWR wheeled excavators, Don Bickhard of Iron Mountain Forestry said, “We do a lot of utility and forestry work. The boom design gives this machine a lot of flexibility. It’s very compact and will allow us to do heavy lifting in tight places; very similar to having a crane.” (CEG photo)
    A Mecalac product specialist demonstrates the new Mecalac MCL8 compact loader with a hydraulic Snow Wolf snow pusher attachment. The MCL8 has a powerful 50 hp engine and a high dumping height. (CEG photo)
    Mecalac offers dumpers in a variety of sizes with optional hydrostatic transmissions for uninterrupted power. (CEG photo)
    The MCR series tracked machines operate as a true hybrid of a skid steer and an excavator. (CEG photo)
    The unique boom configuration on the MCR series allows the machine to offer more versatility. (CEG photo)
    The Mecalac MWR series wheeled excavators are very compact in design with a one-of-a-kind boom configuration, which gives it higher lifting capacity and a very low wheelbase, adding stability to the machine and giving the operator easier accessibility to the cab and service points on the machine. (CEG photo)
    Product specialists were available to answer questions — in this case, all the way from the company’s world headquarters in Annecy, France. (CEG photo)
    Global Machinery’s corporate headquarters at 705 West 62nd Avenue, Denver, Colo. (CEG photo)
    Joel Cevar of the public water department in Pueblo, Colo., was very impressed after his test drive. “There are a million different options to this machine,” he said. “It’s not a typical excavator because of its unique boom and it’s a lot more than a skid steer. It takes a bit to get used to, but the versatility is like something I have never seen before. A machine like this would totally change how we lay a pipeline.” (CEG photo)




    Today's top stories

    UPDATE: Officials Unveil 24/7 Plan to Reopen I-95 in Philly

    VIDEO: NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars Unveil Design for Proposed Stadium; Cost Could Hit $1.4B

    Q&D Restoring Slope Scour in Golden State

    Palfinger Opens North American HQ Outside Chicago

    Boston Mayor Michelle Wu Signs New Construction Project Safety Rules

    Washington Looking for Fixes After Slide Wipes Out 85-Ft. Bridge

    Cargo Facility Being Built at Birmingham Airport for Flights To/From Germany

    VIDEO: JESCO, Rutgers Athletics Announce Partnership to Introduce Next Generation to Construction Industry



     

    Read more about...

    Colorado Compact Excavators Events Global Machinery MECALAC Mini / Compact Equipment






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA