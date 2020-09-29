Golfers Come Together Full Swing for GUCA Golf Tournament

Taking home first place team honors was RDJE Inc. with a score of 54.

GUCA members hit the greens Sept. 21, 2020, at the White Oak Golf Club in Newnan, Ga., for the 2020 GUCA Larry S. McReynolds Memorial Golf Tournament.

This event helps raise money for GUCA educational programs and industry endeavors. This tournament gives GUCA the opportunity to give back to the industry by providing scholarships to 3rd and 4th year civil engineer and construction management degree program college students at Kennesaw State University and Georgia Southern University.

Other educational endeavors include GUCA's Youth Apprenticeship Program (YAP) including School-to-Work initiative for high school students, high school trade shows and career fairs, programs for those seeking career opportunities in utility construction and the Utility Construction Craft Laborer Apprenticeship Training Program.

With 172 players making up 43 registered teams, members showed what they were made of with their ability to rally together for these causes.

The tournament winners include third place team of Falcon Design Consultants consisted of Bobby Boan, Mike Crawford, Skip Layton and Adam Price, with a score of 57.

The second-place team of Blount Construction Co. Inc. consisted of Larry Anderson, Tim Corey, Mark Ezell and Bradley Ketner, with a score of 57.

Taking home first place team honors was RDJE Inc. that included Mike Heffner, Peter Johns, Matt Kuehl and Joseph Webb, with a score of 54.

The winners of the Longest Drive competition sponsored by Integral Municipal Services Corporation were Ethan Frazier, Foley Products Company, and Mike Heffner, RDJE Inc.

The Closest to the Pin winners sponsored by ISCO Industries Inc. were Will Neighbors, McCoy Grading Inc., and Adam Price, Falcon Design Consultants LLC.

For more information about GUCA, visit www.guca.com.