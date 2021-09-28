RMS has been named the official Gradall Industries distributor of the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. RMS will carry Gradall’s entire line of products in the territory.

Road Machinery & Supplies Co. (RMS) has been named the official Gradall Industries distributor of the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. RMS will carry Gradall's entire line of products in the territory.

RMS was already the official distributor of Gradall products in Minnesota and the majority of Iowa, with the exception of 13 southwest Iowa counties.

"We are very excited for the opportunity to bring more solutions to our customers in the Upper Peninsula," said RMS Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Andy Schwandt. "These lines allow us to offer more versatile equipment to end users in the mine scaling, metal mill maintenance, governmental, contractor and municipal sectors. We look forward to the ability to better serve our existing customers and the chance to work with new ones."

About RMS

Road Machinery & Supplies Co. is a distributor of construction and mining equipment with sales and support operations throughout the Upper Midwest. RMS represents the best brands in the industry and backs them up with responsive, knowledgeable product support and technology solutions, enabling customers to complete their jobs safely and on time. Based in Savage, Minn., RMS operates nine locations across Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and seven affiliated companies in Minnesota and Texas.

RMS' business is anchored by its long relationship with Komatsu, the second largest manufacturer of construction equipment in the world. Other brands represented, such as KPI-JCI, Epiroc and Sandvik give RMS additional presence in the quarry, mining and conveying industries. RMS plays a sizable role in the highway construction industry as well with products for paving, milling and compaction sourced from manufacturers such as GOMACO, LeeBoy, Roadtec and Bomag.

