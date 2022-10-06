The new Case Minotaur DL550 made a stop on its Nationwide Groundbreaker Roadshow at Groff Tractor & Equipment (GT&E) on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at its headquarters in Mechanicsburg, Pa., where the dealer held an open house to not only promote the new compact dozer loader, but to also showcase the new Case E-Series excavators and demonstrate the services offered by Groff for helping customers maximize uptime.

Weighing in at more than 18,000 lbs. and working with 114 hp, the new first-of-its-kind Case DL550 delivers true dozing and grading performance, as well as powerful site loading capabilities and compatibility with hundreds of attachments. Also on hand for customers to demo was the Case CX365E SR minimum-swing-radius excavator. The new Case E-Series excavators are built for fast cycle times, fuel efficiency, extremely smooth and responsive control and a revolutionized operator experience, according to the manufacturer.

Approximately 40 students from the Pennsylvania College of Technology (Penn Tech) attended the open house, and all are in the heavy construction equipment and diesel program. Penn Tech is affiliated with the Case Top Tech program, which is a collaboration between CNH Industrial and North America's top technical colleges that will train students on Case Construction Equipment machines and digital products.

"Since we are one of the first dealers in North America to get our hands on the Case CX365E SR and with the Minotaur arriving, we decided to have an open house," said Corey Berkheimer, vice president of sales & rental – Central PA of Groff Tractor & Equipment. "It's the perfect opportunity to welcome customers and the Penn Tech students at our facilities, as well as introduce them to our new products and everything Groff Tractor has to offer, including product support across construction, paving and material processing and more."

The event had two sessions that included tours of the Groff Telematics Uptime Center: one from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the other running from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The evening session also featured two local Sprint Car dirt track racers, Anthony Macri, aka "The Concrete Kid," and Dylan Cisney, aka "The Mayor," where fans lined up to get pictures and autographs.

"Having the local Sprint Car drivers, the Minotaur and Case being kind enough to bring the CX365E for us to demo with customers, really made this event special," said Berkheimer. "We also have our precision control station, where we have a Case 850M equipped with 3-D GPS, a CX145D excavator equipped with 3-D GPS, and a TV450B equipped with a grading box and 2-D system."

Berkheimer also touted the star of the show.

"The Minotaur DL550 is two machines in one. It's part dozer and part compact track loader with a fully integrated ripper on it. It's a one-of-a-kind, must-see machine. It comes with steel tracks, and you can also get it with rubber tracks." CEG

