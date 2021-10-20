GT Mid Atlantic and Rubble Master held a live demo day event Oct. 7 and 8, 2021.

The two-day event, held at Winzinger's Recycling yard in Franklinville, N.J., featured several of Rubble Master's line of impact crushers, jaw crushers, scalping and incline screens as well as the new RM120X impact crusher.

As the first NEXT philosophy crusher, the RM 120X combines maximum safety with maximum performance and flexibility, according to Rubble Master. Using RM Operations Assist and RM GO! SMART, the crusher interacts with the machine operator who is able to see the status of the machine from the loader cab. The performance indicator also enables maximum efficiency in processing without leaving the cab. The 120X provides throughput up to 350 tons per hour (depending on the material); a 1.160 by 820 mm inlet opening; and offers 30 percent more capacity using high-performance pre-screen options to increase total production capacity.

Rubble Master 120X brings gamification to the construction industry. The lighting on the back of the crusher helps novice operators get into the crushing industry and gives them feedback. For an owner, it offers more profit. If the operator is underfeeding the crusher, the lights will not be fully lit. When being appropriately fed, the three lights will all be green.

According to Gerald Hanisch, managing director and CEO of Rubble Master, the manufacturer believes in hosting demo days to show contractors the NEXT philosophy and where the company is heading as a company technologically. The goal, he said, is to make the entire product range more efficient, safer and more manageable. Rubble Master is already known for the compact, easy-to-use machines, Hanisch added, but it is taking this one step further as the business looks to the future.

"We know contractors' challenges, including the labor shortage, workforce development and challenges with hauling material," he said.

Attendee Ron Garofalo of DAG Mobile Aggregate Recycling said he has been running Rubble Master machines since 2005 and is currently running two machines and also is on its sixth machine since 2005. Garofalo's company originally was in the paving and site work business, which is how it purchased its first crusher, but after that, it became its own business by dissolving the paving and site work business to now focus on contract crushing.

Asking GT Mid Atlantic to host a demo days event was a logical choice for Rubble Master. GT Mid Atlantic earned a top Rubble Master dealer award in North America for 2021.

For more information visit, www.rubblemaster.com/ and www.gtmidatlantic.com. CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2021 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories