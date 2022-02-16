The new WR Series windrower from Hesston by Massey Ferguson offers a 10 percent increase in overall efficiency with the power and speed to maximize hay production and quality.

AGCO Corporation has introduced a new self-propelled windrower from Hesston by Massey Ferguson that provides hay farmers more uptime, more power, and more comfort.

The new WR Series windrower debuted at the AGCO booth during World Ag Expo.

The WR Series windrower offers a 10 percent increase over previous models in overall efficiency to provide the power and speed to maximize hay production and quality. User-friendly features reduce the stress and fatigue brought on by long days in the field, while advanced smart farming technology helps minimize the overall carbon footprint for West Coast hay and livestock operations.

"When it comes to high-quality hay, every hour counts," said Matt LeCroy, marketing director, Hay & Forage North America. "Massey Ferguson customers rely on the straightforward and dependable nature of their equipment to efficiently accomplish work across their farms. The new WR Series windrower allows them to maximize their time in the field with minimized impact on the environment all while riding in one of the most comfortable high-tech cabs on the market."

Greater Power, Fuel Savings

At the heart of the new WR Series design is a closed center auxiliary hydraulic system. Depending on application, this feature allows for a 10 percent fuel reduction or 10 percent available power increase. This boost in overall efficiency is paired with a 150-gal. fuel tank capacity — an increase over previous models — for greater uptime and productivity.

For added performance and sustainability, the new WR Series features AGCO Power engines, delivering up to 265 hp at 2,100 rpm and more than 280 hp at 1,950 rpm.

The WR197 features a 4.9-L, four-cylinder while the WR235 and WR265 are equipped with a 7.4-L, six-cylinder engine. A large tandem hydraulic header drive pump offers increased hydraulic capacity and control, allowing producers to run disc or draper heads. This provides higher productivity, faster field speeds, and better performance in all field conditions.

Cutting-Edge Technologies for Improved Efficiencies and Comfort

The new WR Series also offers some of Massey Ferguson's most cutting-edge technology for increased efficiency and a comfortable ride. The Datatronic 5 terminal collects all vital operations in one convenient place and provides an intuitive interface for increased productivity and ease of use. This system allows for individual operator profiles, making it easy to customize operational preferences. Producers also can use MF Guide and other smart farming technologies for more economical operation.

This system reduces overlaps and can save up to 12 percent fuel in field operations. The spacious, ergonomically inspired Vision Cab with high visibility, rounded front windshield and tinted rear glass provides an unobstructed view for operation and transport. A suspended rear axle — the oscillating GlideRider — absorbs bounce and shock for increased operator comfort. Paired with the optional OptiAir four-point air bag suspension, producers can experience one of the smoothest rides available, according to the manufacturer.

"Hesston by Massey Ferguson hay equipment is known for high productivity and producing some of the best quality forage," LeCroy said. "The WR Series provides the efficiency and dependability producers have come to expect, with added comforts that make this vital job more enjoyable. We're excited to offer the WR Series to operators who were Born to Farm."

For more information, visit www.masseyferguson.com and www.AGCOcorp.com.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

