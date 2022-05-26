A huge crowd rolled through Yancey's newest CAT Rental Store during a grand opening celebration event/ribbon-cutting at the all-new Cumming, Ga., facility on May 12. Cumming, Ga., is the 23rd city in Georgia in which Yancey has a facility.

A ground up, purpose-built new facility, the store sits on a massive 16.2-acre footprint. The building and the detached wash bay encompass 22,434 sq. ft. under roof.

This location features a hydraulic service shop and a parts facility for customers to either purchase parts on-hand or order through the Yancey network and pick up their order at this location. The product support functions are supported by nine full-service bays with overhead cranes and parts on hand total more than 2,100 unique Cat parts numbers.

Vendors for Yancey Rents and representatives from Cat, Cat Financial and Yancey Bros. Co. turned out to lend their support for the event and to provide plenty of displays of the various products available at this location. The event had some great giveaways and prize drawings, a barbeque lunch was served and attendees were given tours and full access to the facility to see what is available to them at this store.

The new Yancey Rents – CAT Rental Store is located at 5905 Hubbard Town Road, Cumming, Ga., at the corner of GA 400 and Hubbard Town Road. CEG

