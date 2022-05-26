List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Yancey CAT Rental Store Holds Grand Opening

Thu May 26, 2022 - Southeast Edition #11
CEG


A huge crowd rolled through Yancey's newest CAT Rental Store during a grand opening celebration event/ribbon-cutting at the all-new Cumming, Ga., facility on May 12. Cumming, Ga., is the 23rd city in Georgia in which Yancey has a facility.

A ground up, purpose-built new facility, the store sits on a massive 16.2-acre footprint. The building and the detached wash bay encompass 22,434 sq. ft. under roof.

This location features a hydraulic service shop and a parts facility for customers to either purchase parts on-hand or order through the Yancey network and pick up their order at this location. The product support functions are supported by nine full-service bays with overhead cranes and parts on hand total more than 2,100 unique Cat parts numbers.

Vendors for Yancey Rents and representatives from Cat, Cat Financial and Yancey Bros. Co. turned out to lend their support for the event and to provide plenty of displays of the various products available at this location. The event had some great giveaways and prize drawings, a barbeque lunch was served and attendees were given tours and full access to the facility to see what is available to them at this store.

The new Yancey Rents – CAT Rental Store is located at 5905 Hubbard Town Road, Cumming, Ga., at the corner of GA 400 and Hubbard Town Road. CEG

Photo: 1/16
Photo: 1/16
Photo: 1/16
Photo: 1/16
Photo: 1/16
Photo: 1/16
Photo: 1/16
Photo: 1/16
Photo: 1/16
Photo: 1/16
Photo: 1/16
Photo: 1/16
Photo: 1/16
Photo: 1/16
Photo: 1/16
Photo: 1/16

Yancey Bros. Co.’s president/COO Trey Googe (C) was joined by the staff members that helped to make this facility a reality as he cut the ceremonial ribbon. (CEG photo)
JLG’s Daniel Beverly (L) and Jay Leathers discuss their company’s available products from Yancey Rents. (CEG photo)
The event was a way for customers and rental reps to come together to talk about how this facility can assist their business. (L-R) are Deron Shuler of J.D. Shuler Contracting, Braselton, Ga.; Tito Perez, Yancey Bros. Co.; and Jay Shuler of A.L. Grading/JD Shuler Contracting, Sugar Hill, Ga. (CEG photo)
This facility includes a nine-bay full-service shop to ensure all machines are kept in perfect condition. (CEG photo)
A great crowd came out and enjoyed a barbeque lunch under the big-top tent on a picture-perfect North Georgia day. (CEG photo)
The new Yancey CAT Rental Store is located at 5905 Hubbard Town Road in Cumming, Ga. (CEG photo)
The showroom and rental counter area incorporates a bit of Yancey nostalgic styling with the neon look signage. (CEG photo)
Having a great time at the Grand Opening event (L-R) are Andrew Harding, Yancey Bros. Co.; Mike Carter and Chad Turkett, both of Water Removal Services, Cumming, Ga.; and Todd Meeks, Yancey Bros. Co. (CEG photo)
The Yancey Truck Centers reps were spotlighting their new Nikola and Xos electric truck products. (L-R) are Greg Bartlett, Jeremy Herring, Shooter Roberts and Mark Ramers. (CEG photo)
Guests were welcomed with gift bags and a chance to register for some terrific prizes. (CEG photo)
A great crowd was on hand to see all the product displays and enjoy the day’s events. (CEG photo)
Lots of Yancey vendors turned out, including representatives from Hydrema, whose North American headquarters is based just 4 mi. from this facility. (L-R) are Andrew Harding, Yancey Bros. Co; Mike Byrd, Yancey Entertainment; Barry Ferrell, Hydrema; and Justin Hays, Caterpillar Rental – National Accounts. (CEG photo)
Local contractor Brett Johnson (C) of Vertical Earth, Cumming, Ga., stopped in to see the new facility and talk to the Yancey staff, including Steve Power (L) and Tito Perez. (CEG photo)
Talking about machines and the local construction trade are Derrick Cornatzer (L) of Cornatzer & Associates, based in Cumming, Ga., and Jason Glover, Yancey Bros. Co. (CEG photo)
It was demo time for Bryan Jewell (R) of Vermeer Southeast, who was discussing the operation of a Vermeer S925TX mini-skid steer from the Yancey Rents fleet with an interested guest. (CEG photo)
Enjoying the day’s festivities (L-R) are Zach Walden, Yancey Bros. Co.; Andy Carmichael, Carmichael Development, Woodstock, Ga; Trey Googe, Yancey Bros. Co.; and John Clement, Caterpillar Financial. (CEG photo)




Today's top stories

WisDOT Improves Safety With $136M Bypass

Kelly Tractor Hosts Cat Operator Challenge at Miami Headquarters

Cullman Regional Hospital Undergoing $30M Expansion

Bobcat Brings Electric-Powered Construction Equipment Innovations to California

Doosan Announces Its Top-Performing North American Dealers of 2021

Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas Names Shafer Equipment Dealer of West Virginia

Hills Machinery Holds Grand Opening for New Leland, N.C., Facility

Decade After Bridge Was Demolished, Maine Town Hopes for New One Soon



 

Read more about...

Caterpillar Events Georgia Yancey Bros. Co. Yancey Rents






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ VA