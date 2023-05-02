An ultra-short-tail swing radius on the ZX75US-7 allows access to confined spaces while an ultra-short-tail swing radius with swing boom model ZX85USB-7 productively digs next to walls and guard rails.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas has introduced the ZAXIS-7 compact excavators to efficiently complete tasks on today's urban job sites.

An ultra-short-tail swing radius on the ZX75US-7 allows access to confined spaces while an ultra-short-tail swing radius with swing boom model ZX85USB-7 productively digs next to walls and guard rails.

Power is provided by proven, turbocharged Yanmar diesel engines. Power/economy work modes tailor the machine's performance to the task. The power mode provides higher engine speeds when extra horsepower is needed, while the economy mode reduces engine speed when performing normal work. This results in lower noise and decreased fuel consumption, according to the manufacturer.

A standard auto idle system automatically reduces the engine to idling speed when all control levers are left in neutral for longer than four seconds. When the levers are moved again, the engine speed immediately resumes to the pre-selected engine speed. This reduces noise and exhaust emissions, while simultaneously saving energy and running cost.

Enhanced Versatility

Compact excavators are commonly used as tool carriers with a wide range of attachments that increase job-site versatility. An optional attachment replacement support system simplifies swapping work tools. Attachment flow settings can be adjusted from the monitor and the operator can name and store up to 12 settings.

An auxiliary function lever (AFL) is available with an analog switch, trigger switch and horn for running attachments such as a breaker or an attachment with swing.

An additional counterweight can be selected for better stability in certain applications.

A standard blade float feature allows the blade's own weight to smoothly grade with simple control-lever operation. There also is an optional angle blade with blade float.

Work in Comfort

The ZAXIS-7 series has been engineered to maximize operator productivity. Cab space has been significantly enlarged versus the previous generation. There is more head clearance when opening the front window. A low cabin floor height allows improved access.

Designing cabs with panoramic visibility helps create a safe and comfortable working environment. Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas takes this a step further with its Aerial Angle peripheral vision camera system. It provides a wide 270-degree bird's-eye view of the machine's immediate environment. The operator can quickly and easily select from five views on the monitor. A camera allows the operator to see the area right below the counterweight.

An air suspension seat provides all-day comfort while the soft pad-style armrests can be adjusted for height and angle without tools. Switch positions and the keypad with jog control have been relocated to an easy-to-reach location for reduced fatigue. An 8-in. antiglare LCD monitor provides visibility even in bright surroundings. The monitor also controls the Bluetooth radio. The operator can listen to music and make hands-free calls from the cab.

A 5-volt USB power supply allows the operator to charge their smartphone or portable audio device. A hot and cold storage box routes air from the air conditioner to store up to a 16-ounce bottle.

Standard long-lasting LED work lights offer a longer lifetime than halogen lights and provide visibility in challenging conditions. The work lights continue to light up for 30 seconds after the power is turned off for increased safety when exiting the cab at night.

Engineered for Durability

Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas excavators are renowned for durability and the ZAXIS-7 series features enhancements to critical components such as the arm and boom. Tighter pinhole tolerances in the boom and arm reduce any side wobble.

A V-shaped cylinder guard helps protect the boom cylinder from objects that may fall from the bucket. To prevent damage to the upper structure, a D-section frame skirt and increased plate thickness improve upward impact resistance. The side plate thickness of the blade has been increased to withstand external shocks.

Easy to Maintain

Ease of maintenance is a priority. A wide opening rear engine cover allows maintenance access. The filters and fuel/water separator are grouped in the pump room for easy ground level inspection and replacement. Features such as remote swing-circle lubrication simplify daily maintenance.

Routine checks, such as engine oil level, are quickly accomplished from ground level and all service points are easily reached through the handy access panels. The operator is alerted of hydraulic oil and fuel filter replacement timing through the multifunction monitor. An inner element of the engine air filter protects the engine from dust ingress while cleaning the outer element.

Using telematic tools to monitor machine health helps boost uptime. ConSite, which remotely monitors operational status and alerts owners and operators to upcoming maintenance needs, is making a leap forward.

A new optional feature, ConSite OIL, monitors engine and hydraulic oil conditions to proactively catch issues before any fault codes are triggered in the machine. This helps drive uptime by catching oil degradation before damage to critical systems can occur.

ConSite Air allows the excavator to be diagnosed remotely. It also allows remote updates of the software. The servicing dealer can remotely diagnose issues that may arise, leading to increased uptime. The ConSite response team is on standby to rapidly resolve issues as they emerge.

For more information, visit www.hitachicm.us/

