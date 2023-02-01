General Equipment & Supplies Inc. and Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas Inc. (HCMA) recently established a partnership to market Hitachi machinery across Minnesota, South Dakota and northern Michigan. The alliance allows General Equipment & Supplies Inc. to represent the full line of wheel loaders and excavators across the majority of Minnesota, the construction line of excavators and wheel loaders in South Dakota and mining equipment in northern Michigan.

Meaningful relationships, trust and creative solutions are values that HCMA and General Equipment & Supplies share. These values will build the foundation of a strong partnership.

"Our core focus is to build meaningful relationships by earning trust. We do that by asking the right questions and providing creative solutions," said Matt Kern, vice president of rolling stock for General Equipment & Supplies Inc.

General Equipment & Supplies is committed to its customers' long-term success.

"We are not just trying to provide our customers the next piece of iron. At the end of the day, they are coming to us with a problem, and we want to provide a solution," said Jon Shilling, president and CEO of General Equipment & Supplies Inc. "We're extremely excited to represent this brand. It allows us to provide customers high-quality equipment solutions that complement existing products."

Backed by more than a half-century of engineering innovation and advanced manufacturing, Hitachi has a worldwide reputation for reliability, smart technology integration and low operating costs.

"Since we added our Hitachi-branded excavator and mining equipment to the North and Latin American markets to go along with our well-established lineup of wheel loaders, we've been able to establish dealer partnerships with some of the leading equipment distributors in the industry. General Equipment & Supplies Inc. is a perfect example of that," said Al Quinn, CEO of HCMA. "We couldn't be prouder to have General Equipment & Supplies Inc. representing Hitachi equipment."

Today's top stories