Over the past several months, H.O. Penn has marked its 100th anniversary with centennial celebrations at its locations in Newington, Conn.; Holtsville (Long Island), N.Y.; and Bloomingburg (Middletown), N.Y.

On Sept. 7, 2023, the company held its final centennial celebration at its headquarters in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. Customers and employees (current and retired) were invited. Great food, entertainment, activities for children and skills contests were available to all, as well as the latest and greatest Caterpillar equipment. Antique equipment also was on display during the event. CEG

