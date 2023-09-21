List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    H.O. Penn Holds Centennial Event in Poughkeepsie, N.Y.

    Thu September 21, 2023 - Northeast Edition #20
    CEG


    Over the past several months, H.O. Penn has marked its 100th anniversary with centennial celebrations at its locations in Newington, Conn.; Holtsville (Long Island), N.Y.; and Bloomingburg (Middletown), N.Y.

    On Sept. 7, 2023, the company held its final centennial celebration at its headquarters in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. Customers and employees (current and retired) were invited. Great food, entertainment, activities for children and skills contests were available to all, as well as the latest and greatest Caterpillar equipment. Antique equipment also was on display during the event. CEG

    Former CEO Tom Cleveland (L) and current CEO Rob Cleveland, representing the second and third generation of this family-owned business, were on hand to greet the crowd and commemorate this momentous occasion. (CEG photo)
    Not exactly 100 years old, but these classic cars were brought in for the event and drew a lot of attention. (CEG photo)
    Old Glory waves high above the event. (CEG photo)
    Turnout was high as hundreds from across the Hudson Valley and Catskill Region of New York came out to help H.O. Penn celebrate its 100th anniversary. (CEG photo)
    A couple of retired H.O. Penn employees who accepted the invitation to the centennial celebration were Joe Debuono (L) and Pete Ciamei (R). Here they stand with Joe Kohler of Cat Financial Services. (CEG photo)
    This cutaway display of a truck engine caught a lot of attention. (CEG photo)
    As guests arrived, they received a grab bag of Caterpillar goodies and were registered to win door prizes. (CEG photo)
    This Cat 941 vintage crawler loader is on loan from Duff Price Excavating. (CEG photo)
    H.O. Penn provided Rogo Fastener Company of Middletown, N.Y., an opportunity to display its products during the event. (CEG photo)
    Another blast from the past was this vintage pull type Caterpillar grader on loan from Earthmovers Inc. in Danbury, Conn. (CEG photo)
    Every form of Caterpillar bling was available to guests, from branded power tools and clothing to children’s toys. (CEG photo)
    Extend the life of your Cat machine with the Cat Certified Rebuild Program. Janay Yotter (L), parts sales representative of Caterpillar, and Scott Sayre, product support sales manager of H.O. Penn, were on hand to answer questions. (CEG photo)
    Entering the operator skills competition, an attendee is briefed on the competition rules and guidelines. (CEG photo)
    With today’s struggle to find skilled operators it is certainly a good idea to start them young. (CEG photo)
    A delicious barbecue lunch was provided to attendees, compliments of H.O. Penn. (CEG photo)




