One hundred years in business is a major milestone. H.O. Penn Machinery has been marking its centennial anniversary by hosting celebrations at each of its facilities, the latest of which was held at its Newington, Conn., location.

"Traditionally, the Newington branch has drawn the largest crowd for our events," said John Murphy, marketing and business development manager of H.O. Penn. "But this year's turnout was huge, even by Newington standards, with well over 600 attendees.

"We are elated to celebrate this unique business milestone with a rare collective of fellow centenarians. In attendance were Manafort Brothers, The L Suzio York Companies and O&G Industries, all celebrating 100 years in business. These iconic companies, all of which started out as smaller operations, serve as in inspiration to all contractors demonstrating that with hard work and determination anything is possible," Murphy said.

Visitors were treated to a wide range of activities including live music, operator challenges, equipment and product displays, raffles, door prizes, food, antique equipment, children's activities and much more. The next event is scheduled for H.O. Penn's Holtsville (Long Island), N.Y., branch on Aug. 3, 2023.

For more information, visit www.hopenn.com.

