    H.O. Penn Machinery Holds Celebratory Open House

    Thu July 13, 2023 - Northeast Edition #15
    CEG


    One hundred years in business is a major milestone. H.O. Penn Machinery has been marking its centennial anniversary by hosting celebrations at each of its facilities, the latest of which was held at its Newington, Conn., location.

    "Traditionally, the Newington branch has drawn the largest crowd for our events," said John Murphy, marketing and business development manager of H.O. Penn. "But this year's turnout was huge, even by Newington standards, with well over 600 attendees.

    "We are elated to celebrate this unique business milestone with a rare collective of fellow centenarians. In attendance were Manafort Brothers, The L Suzio York Companies and O&G Industries, all celebrating 100 years in business. These iconic companies, all of which started out as smaller operations, serve as in inspiration to all contractors demonstrating that with hard work and determination anything is possible," Murphy said.

    Visitors were treated to a wide range of activities including live music, operator challenges, equipment and product displays, raffles, door prizes, food, antique equipment, children's activities and much more. The next event is scheduled for H.O. Penn's Holtsville (Long Island), N.Y., branch on Aug. 3, 2023.

    For more information, visit www.hopenn.com. CEG

    More than 600 attendees turned out for the milestone celebration. (CEG photo)
    This was the largest attended event ever held by H.O. Penn, with well more than 600 people gathering to help celebrate the company’s 100th anniversary. (CEG photo)
    Simulators produce such a realistic experience for the operator it can be hard to distinguish what is real and what is not. (CEG photo)
    Every aspect of H.O. Penn’s Caterpillar offerings was represented at this event. Here, H.O. Penn employees discuss a customer’s undercarriage needs. (CEG photo)
    Bryan Nix (L), general service manager, catches up with Jeff Mitchell, president of H.O. Penn. (CEG photo)
    Plenty of kiddie toys were on hand for the younger operators. (CEG photo)
    H.O. Penn’s John Murphy (R) shares his years of wisdom with Chris Dwyer, who has a summer apprenticeship with H.O. Penn while he attends Purdue University. (CEG photo)
    Caterpillar excavators come in a range of sizes. Here, the Cat 302 mini (approximately 5,000 lbs.) shares space with a Cat 374 (approximately 158,000 lbs.). (CEG photo)
    The centennial celebration offered a great opportunity to kick tires and get a little seat time. (CEG photo)
    Willing participants competed in an excavator operator challenge. (CEG photo)
    The Caterpillar chopper custom, which was made by the famous Orange County Choppers. (CEG photo)
    Plenty of good food was available for guests of the open house. (CEG photo)
    Pete’s Tire Barn, headquartered in Orange, Mass., displayed its tire services. (CEG photo)
    Town of Newington Deputy Mayor Gail Budrejko reads a proclamation from Mayor Beth DelBuono congratulating H.O. Penn on 100 years in business. (CEG photo)
    H.O. Penn’s Rick Rodriguez demonstrates Caterpillar’s latest fleet management tool, VisionLink. (CEG photo)
    A Caterpillar long-reach excavator provides the perfect welcoming arch for guests as they arrive. (CEG photo)
    A 1929 Cat No. 10 tractor, originally purchased from Cicel Brothers in Stamford, Conn., for $450, was on display. These tractors were manufactured between 1928 and 1933; this one is owned by Dave Alaks of H.O. Penn Machinery. (CEG photo)
    This Cat 22, manufactured in 1938, is owned by Dick Hallberg, Earth Inc. (CEG photo)
    From the Cat merchandise exhibit, Michael Fanelli offers a Caterpillar O-ring kit. (CEG photo)
    A couple of attendees enjoy a game of Corn Hole. (CEG photo)
    Old Glory was proudly on display. (CEG photo)
    This 17-yd. capacity bucket belongs to a Caterpillar 992 wheel loader. The 992 wheel loader weighs 233,000 lbs. and is powered by an 825 hp engine. The wheel loader and bucket will be delivered to Tilcon this fall. (CEG photo)
    Sitech Northeast was on hand to discuss the latest developments in grade technology. (CEG photo)




