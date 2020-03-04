--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Hydrema Unveils the All-New Hydrema 707G at ConExpo 2020

Wed March 04, 2020 - National Edition
Hydrema



Introduced last year at bauma, the all-new Hydrema 707G will be on display in the Hydrema exhibit area at ConExpo 2020 in the new Festival Grounds at exhibit number F5058. There will be two of the all new 707G's on display. One equipped with the standard dump bed, the other in a flat-bed configuration. This is the class size that Hydrema has begun marketing within the last six months to the North American market and is a machine that straddles the classification of articulated truck and site dumper.

The 707G features a fully variable hydrostatic transmission and is capable of speeds of more than 20 mph without interrupting traction. In ECO-mode, the hydrostatic transmission keeps fuel consumption to a minimum.

Also featured in Hydrema's ConExpo exhibit area will be the new 922G. This truck also was introduced last year and is based on the platform of the 922G model, but with much wider tires and no spillguard. This truck is said to be able to go where others can't and is a must-see at ConExpo. This truck is the only one of its size and configuration in the world. The bogey type axle with high pendulum angle combined with the wide tires produces record-setting low ground pressure ratings for a machine of its size.

The new 20-ton 922G is Hydrema's largest and most productive truck and it will be on display in Hydrema's exhibit area. This model has the highest power-to-weight ratio on the market and will actually be the platform to the all-new model 920G, which is a highly anticipated machine that will be hitting the dealerships soon. The 920G features much wider tires and no spillguard and is said to be able to go where others can't. This truck is the only one of its size and configuration in the world. The bogey type axle with high pendulum angle combined with the wide tires produces record-setting low ground pressure ratings for a machine of its size.

Of course, the Hydrema 912 series of trucks will be on display. This is the "mainstay" of the Hydrema line and as with all Hydrema truck products, is compact, agile, works well in confined areas, and has an extremely soft footprint when it comes to total ground pressure.

The 912 is a machine that combines optimal visibility, comfort, and accessibility for the operator. The spring and damper cab suspension reduces overall vibration and creates a smooth ride in any type of condition. Easy access to the service points, fluid checks, and filters makes the 912 series of trucks extremely easy to service.

Hydrema U.S. is based in Cumming, Ga. Take a look at all that Hydrema has to offer at their exhibit at the Festival Grounds F5058.

For more information, visit hydrema.us.



