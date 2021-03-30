Equipmentdown-arrow
IAAP Announces 'Rock Solid' Safety Awards

Tue March 30, 2021 - Midwest Edition #7
IAAP


For the past 19 years, the Illinois Association of Aggregate Producers (IAAP) Safety Committee has encouraged companies to adopt systems and practices that prevent injuries or illnesses by recognizing members with its "Rock Solid" safety award program.

In developing this program, safety committee members identified a comprehensive list of important activities or policies required for a successful safety and health program and then assigned points for undertaking and documenting each one. Point total determines Gold, Silver or Bronze level awards.

The highest award, Rock Solid Excellence in Safety, is granted to companies that achieve Gold Status plus: (a) experience zero MSHA reportable or OSHA recordable injuries or illnesses; (b) experience no MSHA elevated actions (or OSHA serious violation); (c) VPID less than the national average; and (d) attain a total of 7 points in the 1-point and 15 points in the 5-point categories.

Rock Solid Excellence in Safety Award:
  • Anna Quarries Inc.
  • Bluff City Materials
  • Buckley Powder Company
  • Carri Scharf Materials
  • Central Stone
  • Covia Specialty Minerals
  • Delta Companies
  • GZA GeoEnvironmental
  • Hanson Material Service
  • Kinkaid Stone Company
  • LafargeHolcim
  • LeClaire Investments
  • Pekin Sand & Gravel, LLC
  • Raimonde Drilling Corp
  • RiverStone Group
  • Rogers Group
  • Shakespeare Aggregates
  • Thelen Sand & Gravel
  • Tri-Con Materials
  • VCNA Prairie
  • Vulcan Materials
  • Western Aggregates
Silver Award:
  • Allendale Gravel
  • Illinois Cement
  • Shakespeare Aggregates
Gold Award:
  • Bluff City Materials
  • Central Stone
  • Fred Weber
  • Hanson Material Service
  • Knox County Stone
  • LafargeHolcim
  • LeClaire Investments
  • Nokomis Quarry of Illinois
  • Ozinga Materials & Logistics
  • RiverStone Group
  • Shakespeare Aggregates
  • Tuscola Stone
  • VCNA Prairie
  • Vulcan Materials

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




