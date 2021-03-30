For the past 19 years, the Illinois Association of Aggregate Producers (IAAP) Safety Committee has encouraged companies to adopt systems and practices that prevent injuries or illnesses by recognizing members with its "Rock Solid" safety award program.

In developing this program, safety committee members identified a comprehensive list of important activities or policies required for a successful safety and health program and then assigned points for undertaking and documenting each one. Point total determines Gold, Silver or Bronze level awards.

The highest award, Rock Solid Excellence in Safety, is granted to companies that achieve Gold Status plus: (a) experience zero MSHA reportable or OSHA recordable injuries or illnesses; (b) experience no MSHA elevated actions (or OSHA serious violation); (c) VPID less than the national average; and (d) attain a total of 7 points in the 1-point and 15 points in the 5-point categories.

Rock Solid Excellence in Safety Award:

Anna Quarries Inc.

Bluff City Materials

Buckley Powder Company

Carri Scharf Materials

Central Stone

Covia Specialty Minerals

Delta Companies

GZA GeoEnvironmental

Hanson Material Service

Kinkaid Stone Company

LafargeHolcim

LeClaire Investments

Pekin Sand & Gravel, LLC

Raimonde Drilling Corp

RiverStone Group

Rogers Group

Shakespeare Aggregates

Thelen Sand & Gravel

Tri-Con Materials

VCNA Prairie

Vulcan Materials

Western Aggregates

Silver Award:

Allendale Gravel

Illinois Cement

Shakespeare Aggregates

Gold Award:

Bluff City Materials

Central Stone

Fred Weber

Hanson Material Service

Knox County Stone

LafargeHolcim

LeClaire Investments

Nokomis Quarry of Illinois

Ozinga Materials & Logistics

RiverStone Group

Shakespeare Aggregates

Tuscola Stone

VCNA Prairie

Vulcan Materials

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

