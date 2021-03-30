Our Main Office
For the past 19 years, the Illinois Association of Aggregate Producers (IAAP) Safety Committee has encouraged companies to adopt systems and practices that prevent injuries or illnesses by recognizing members with its "Rock Solid" safety award program.
In developing this program, safety committee members identified a comprehensive list of important activities or policies required for a successful safety and health program and then assigned points for undertaking and documenting each one. Point total determines Gold, Silver or Bronze level awards.
The highest award, Rock Solid Excellence in Safety, is granted to companies that achieve Gold Status plus: (a) experience zero MSHA reportable or OSHA recordable injuries or illnesses; (b) experience no MSHA elevated actions (or OSHA serious violation); (c) VPID less than the national average; and (d) attain a total of 7 points in the 1-point and 15 points in the 5-point categories.
