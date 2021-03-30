Equipmentdown-arrow
IAAP Awards Latest Education Foundation Scholarships

Tue March 30, 2021 - Midwest Edition #7
IAAP


The Illinois Association of Aggregate Producers (IAAP) Education Foundation Scholarship program strengthens the Illinois aggregates industry by promoting the education of worthy students learning and training to be the next generation of professionals in the industry. The Joanne Kluessendorf Memorial scholarship promotes the education of individuals seeking a career in teaching earth science or geology.

The IAAP Education Foundation Committee awarded $2,500 to Aaron Michelson, a geology student at St. Norbert College, and $3,500 to Emily Street, who is pursuing a degree in mining engineering at Michigan Technology University. Street was recognized with the Frank Geske Jr. Memorial Scholarship designation.

For more information, visit iaap-aggregates.org/education-foundation-scholarship.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




