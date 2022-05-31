The quarry, located in Thornton, Ill., contains Silurian reefs which formed when the Michigan Basin was covered by the sea more than 400 million years ago. (Ken Lund photo)

The Illinois Association of Aggregate Producers invites teachers to its three-day workshop July 20 to 22, on the importance of rocks, minerals and mining in daily life.

The workshop includes tours of active mining operations, lectures and hands-on activities providing teachers with information, tools and activities that they can use in their classrooms.

The registration fee of $100 includes meals, lodging and the following:

Tour Thornton Quarry and learn more about the geology, history and operations of this quarry. Thornton is the largest quarry in Illinois, and one of the largest in the world, revealing a 420-million-year-old ocean reef.

Learn about Illinois geology, Earth processes, mining for rocks and minerals, their uses and end products, land reclamation, sustainability and environmental issues.

Actively participate in fun and educational hands-on activities suitable for teaching earth science in the classroom.

Talk with experts from industry, academia and regulatory agencies about mining and geological topics.

Experience field trips to unique geological formations, historical sites, active mining operations and land reclamation sites where the importance of geology and mining are revealed.

Network with teachers with similar interests.​​

For an additional course fee, two graduate credit hours can be earned through Illinois State University (course number 439.07 — Geology of Illinois: Teaching Rocks, Minerals and Mining in the Classroom).

Teachers who attend also will receive the following:

Professional Development Contact Hours granted through a partnership with the Illinois Science Teaching Association, or participants have the opportunity to obtain two graduate credit hours through Illinois State University.

Each teacher receives numerous educational materials, including mineral kits, rock and mineral samples, fossil kit, videos, posters, lesson plans, learning activities and other teaching aids provided by the IAAP and its members.

Participants will join a learning community of teachers who have attended the workshop.

For more information, visit iaap-aggregates.org/rocks-minerals-mining-workshop-for-illinois-teachers.html.

