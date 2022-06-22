Golfers are ready to tee off at IAAP’s 2021 golf outing. (Shawn McKinney, IAAP photo)

The Illinois Association of Aggregate Producers (IAAP) announced the opening of registration for its annual golf outing, taking place Sept. 15. The IAAP encourages early registration to guarantee course preference of either WeaverRidge Golf Club in Peoria, Ill., or Coyote Creek Golf Club in Bartonville, Ill.

Registration includes:

round of golf at one of the two courses

green fees and cart rental

lunch, beverages, snacks and dinner

participant gift and prize drawings

donation to IAAP PAC

Non-golfers can register for cocktails and dinner only at WeaverRidge.

This year's schedule:

11:00 a.m. — check-in and lunch

12:00 noon — tee off (shotgun start)

4:30 p.m. — cocktails and dinner at WeaverRidge (dinner served at 5:15)

The IAAP golf outing offers an opportunity for members to network, visit friends and have fun with industry peers, support the IAAP PAC and raise money for IAAP's Rocks, Minerals and Mining workshop for Illinois teachers.

Sponsorship opportunities also are available.

For more information, visit iaap-aggregates.org/golf-outing.html. CEG

