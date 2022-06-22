Our Main Office
Construction Equipment Guide
470 Maryland Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
800-523-2200
Wed June 22, 2022 - Midwest Edition #13
The Illinois Association of Aggregate Producers (IAAP) announced the opening of registration for its annual golf outing, taking place Sept. 15. The IAAP encourages early registration to guarantee course preference of either WeaverRidge Golf Club in Peoria, Ill., or Coyote Creek Golf Club in Bartonville, Ill.
Registration includes:
Non-golfers can register for cocktails and dinner only at WeaverRidge.
This year's schedule:
The IAAP golf outing offers an opportunity for members to network, visit friends and have fun with industry peers, support the IAAP PAC and raise money for IAAP's Rocks, Minerals and Mining workshop for Illinois teachers.
Sponsorship opportunities also are available.
For more information, visit iaap-aggregates.org/golf-outing.html. CEG