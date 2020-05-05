ICUEE Is Now the Utility Expo

When utility professionals converge on Louisville, Ky., from Sept. 28 to 30, 2021, they will find more education, more equipment manufacturers and service providers with the utility industry in mind and an all-new name: The Utility Expo.

"Over the years, ICUEE has become the utility industry's premier platform for growth and we are continuously looking for new ways to help the show deliver even more value for top manufacturers, service providers and utility professionals. And that starts with the new name – The Utility Expo," said John Rozum, show director of The Utility Expo.

This all-inclusive name better reflects The Utility Expo experience –an event that introduces professionals from all utility sectors to the new equipment, ideas and innovations they need –all in one place.

"We listened to our attendees and exhibitors and are building an industry event to help them grow their businesses," said Dave Hughes, vice president of global sales of McElroy Manufacturing Inc. and The Utility Expo 2021 show chair.

"We are focused on continuing to improve the overall experience for all show participants and have some very exciting changes in store for 2021. Our new name reflects our commitment and focus on the utility industry."

ICUEE, now The Utility Expo, can trace its beginnings to the mid-1960's, when Illinois Bell invited 12 trencher manufacturers to demonstrate equipment on the same day in the same field in Elburn, Ill. Since that time, the show's demonstration concept has been a defining characteristic of the event.

"From those humble beginnings in a farm field in northern Illinois, The Utility Expo has grown to become the leading utility event and one of the largest exhibitions of any industry in the United States," said Rozum. "And while the name has changed, everything our exhibitors and attendees love about the show will remain the same, or get even better starting in 2021."

For more information, visit www.theutilityexpo.com.