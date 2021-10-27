List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Illinois Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Gary Rabine Makes His Case With IED

Wed October 27, 2021 - Midwest Edition #22
Katherine Petrik – CEG Editorial Assistant


Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Gary Rabine was invited to speak to members of IED during its annual business meeting on Oct. 20.
Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Gary Rabine was invited to speak to members of IED during its annual business meeting on Oct. 20.
Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Gary Rabine was invited to speak to members of IED during its annual business meeting on Oct. 20. (L-R) are Adam Salinas, vice president of IED; Tom Stern, executive secretary of IED; Gary Rabine; Jason Zeibert, president of IED; and Michael Morton, treasurer of IED.

The Illinois Equipment Distributors' (IED) held its annual business meeting on Oct. 20 at Venuti's Italian Restaurant in Addison, Ill. Gary Rabine, Republican candidate for Governor of Illinois, was invited to speak to members of the organization. Many IED members have known Rabine for 40 years as a friend, family man and businessman.

Rabine announced his candidacy on March 30, 2021. He runs a successful asphalt paving business and is dismayed by the number of Illinois citizens leaving the state due to its current economic situation — lack of jobs and an overly taxed public. His campaign goals are to "create jobs, build safe communities and crush property taxes."

"As a serial entrepreneur, for 20 years I worked as a laborer and leader in our original bootstrapped small business, Rabine Paving," Rabine stated in his campaign literature. "Over the past 20 years, I founded dozens of small businesses at the Rabine Group. I know that great things only happen when people set aside differences and collaborate toward a common goal."

Although he hasn't held an elected position in government, Rabine brings his business experience to the table. Being in the paving business also gives him insight into infrastructure. According to his website, Rabine plans to rebuild Illinois' roads and bridges, creating good paying jobs. Investing in waterways also is on his agenda, to "make sure that our infrastructure is ready to meet the challenges of the 21st century."

By showing the citizens of Illinois the value and benefits of the state, Rabine hopes to keep future generations from fleeing. He is proud of Illinois and wants to make it the best place to raise a family.

"At this point in my life, my goal is for families and small businesses like mine to have the ability to live and thrive here again," Rabine said in his brochure. "With my leadership, families will again want to come here to build their Illinois American Dream." CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2021 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)




Today's top stories

Michigan Paving & Materials, MDOT Use Design-Build Approach for $210M I-69 Rebuild

John Deere Expands Upon Precision Technology Suite With SmartGrade Remote Support

Is Your Equipment Fleet Ready for Winter?

CM Labs' Heavy Equipment Simulators Provide Innovative Solution for Addressing Construction Skilled Labor Shortage

OTR Introduces NDX Tire, Wheel System Featuring 'Tire That Never Goes Flat'

Kansas DOT Launches Statewide Survey to Explore Future Transportation Funding

Illinois Tollway Approves $332.2M for Construction, Professional Contracts

Central Power Hosts Celebratory Open House to Show Off Its Newest Facility



 

Read more about...

Events Government Illinois Illinois Equipment Distributors (IED)






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo