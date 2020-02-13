--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
InSite Launches Latest Advances in Earthwork Take-Off Software — InSite Elevation

Thu February 13, 2020 - National Edition
InSite Software



At ConExpo-Con/AGG 2020, InSite Software will unveil its new InSite Elevation earthwork take-off software platform. The earthwork estimating tool is completely redesigned to provide a more dynamic and productive user experience and will be available in two software options: Pro and Lite.

On display in the InSite booth (#S62745), members of the knowledgeable InSite team will demonstrate the ways contractors can use the new InSite Elevation software package throughout the show.

According to Steve Warfle, product manager of Insite Software, "The Elevation platform is incredibly user-friendly with intuitive operations, that can give contractors a competitive edge," he said.

"Earthwork can eat up a large portion of a total build budget and represent the most risk. Estimators need to be able to trust the earthwork quantities and prove their numbers. InSite Elevation Lite delivers a powerful, cost-effective, and accurate take-off solution for general contractors, small grading contractors, as well as for landscape contractors who only require basic take-off features for estimating. Elevation Lite is extremely accurate and fast with high-quality graphics and easy-to-read reports, allowing estimators to validate their results."

InSite Elevation Lite calculates cut and fill, stripping, strata quantities, paving and concrete materials, topsoil re-spread, areas, lengths, trench excavation, and backfill.

"If there comes a day when CAD import, utility take-off, and GPS grade control modeling is needed, upgrading to the Elevation PRO version is a quick and easy transition," said Warfle.

For more information, visit http://www.insitesoftware.com.



