Attendees and exhibitors from across the globe are getting ready to make their way to ConExpo-Con/AGG and the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE) next March, after government and corporate travel restrictions have either been reduced or eliminated since the 2020 show.

With North America having one of the largest construction industries in the world, exhibitors know ConExpo-Con/AGG and IFPE are where their market is, and attendees know a greater number of exhibitors are bringing more, better technology to show than anywhere else.

"ConExpo-Con/AGG is the most visible expo in North America for our geospatial technology to be showcased. We're inviting our worldwide dealer network to attend," said Ray Weatherbee of Milan, Italy-based measurement and survey specialist Stonex.

"I would recommend exhibiting at ConExpo-Con/AGG to any manufacturer to display at any capacity. This is the Ferrari/Lamborghini/Bugatti of shows that you need to attend and display at."

"The international audience for IFPE is significant," said John Rozum, show director of IFPE. "These are the engineers, the product planners, the executives from OEMs all over the world. The fluid power and motion control technology on display at IFPE is what makes the construction equipment you see at ConExpo-Con/AGG work, and that doesn't change regardless of where the product is made."

Registration for the show opened in early August and the largest groups of international registrations are coming in from Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico and New Zealand.

"In 2020, being able to present business opportunities about the Philippines at the International Lounge was a good ‘image building' exercise for the country," said Patrick Tan of Global-Link MP Events International, based just outside of Manila. "There were plenty of inquiries thereafter specially on the presentation of the Philippine Construction Industry Roadmap that will be implemented over the next 30 years."

ConExpo-Con/AGG and IFPE also are bringing back the International Trade Center (ITC) to the 2023 show, to help exhibitors and attendees connect across oceans and languages.

"The ITC is a really useful resource for international salespeople like me," said Matt McCormick, director of international sales at Minnesota-based Cimline. "Having an area with translators on call in a quiet environment where we can offer an overseas visitor hospitality is valuable. I also find the input and presentations from the staff at the ITC to be useful."

Register now for ConExpo-Con/AGG and IFPE and use code MEDIA40 to save 40 percent off your badge through Oct. 28, 2022.

