IROCK Crushers and Road Machinery recently co-hosted an event to showcase the latest IROCK equipment. Representatives from both companies were onsite in Litchfield, Ariz. to welcome guests and customers alike.

The event included two crushing demonstrations and lunch for all attendees.

"We were very excited to showcase our new line of equipment from IROCK," said Chris Bennett, vice president of product support of Road Machinery. "These plants are in high demand due to infrastructure growth in Arizona and California. Everybody needs rock and concrete, and we're excited to meet our customers' needs."

The IROCK equipment on display included the TJ-2745 mobile jaw crusher, ITC-200 mobile cone crusher, TS-520 mobile finishing screen and the TC-20 mobile horizontal shaft impact (HSI) crusher.

"We provide for the needs of the fast-paced construction industry and know how important it is to manufacture equipment that outlasts the most demanding environments," said Dan Davis, western region manager/senior technical sales manager of IROCK Crushers.

Nate Russell, director of sales and business development of IROCK, was thrilled with the success of the event.

"Our team was onsite to showcase the capabilities of IROCK equipment and also extend support by offering hands-on training at the event," he said. "Our customers find immense value in our equipment because it's user friendly and backed by the best support in the industry."

About Road Machinery

Road Machinery distributes IROCK equipment throughout southern California and Arizona. To learn more about Road Machinery and the services it provides, visit https://www.roadmachinery.com.

About IROCK Crushers

IROCK provides mobile and portable crushing plants, screening plants, conveying equipment and other related products for the demolition, recycling and aggregate industries. IROCK's equipment will increase production and profits while also reducing downtime and operational expenses. In addition to a premier product line that is easy to service and operate, IROCK Crushers provides expertise and service and support from a staff of industry experts. Headquartered outside of Cleveland, Ohio, IROCK Crushers is committed to providing quality, innovative and productive equipment that has set the marketplace standard for close to 30 years.

For more information about IROCK Crushers, email [email protected] or visit www.irockcrushers.com.

