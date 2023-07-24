List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    IROCK Crushers, Road Machinery Host Demo Day in Arizona

    Mon July 24, 2023 - West Edition #16
    IROCK Crushers


    The IROCK equipment on display included the TJ-2745 mobile jaw crusher, ITC-200 mobile cone crusher, TS-520 mobile finishing screen and the TC-20 mobile horizontal shaft impact (HSI) crusher. (IROCK Crushers photo)
    The IROCK equipment on display included the TJ-2745 mobile jaw crusher, ITC-200 mobile cone crusher, TS-520 mobile finishing screen and the TC-20 mobile horizontal shaft impact (HSI) crusher. (IROCK Crushers photo)
    The IROCK equipment on display included the TJ-2745 mobile jaw crusher, ITC-200 mobile cone crusher, TS-520 mobile finishing screen and the TC-20 mobile horizontal shaft impact (HSI) crusher. (IROCK Crushers photo) The event included two crushing demonstrations and lunch for all attendees. (IROCK Crushers photo)

    IROCK Crushers and Road Machinery recently co-hosted an event to showcase the latest IROCK equipment. Representatives from both companies were onsite in Litchfield, Ariz. to welcome guests and customers alike.

    The event included two crushing demonstrations and lunch for all attendees.

    "We were very excited to showcase our new line of equipment from IROCK," said Chris Bennett, vice president of product support of Road Machinery. "These plants are in high demand due to infrastructure growth in Arizona and California. Everybody needs rock and concrete, and we're excited to meet our customers' needs."

    The IROCK equipment on display included the TJ-2745 mobile jaw crusher, ITC-200 mobile cone crusher, TS-520 mobile finishing screen and the TC-20 mobile horizontal shaft impact (HSI) crusher.

    "We provide for the needs of the fast-paced construction industry and know how important it is to manufacture equipment that outlasts the most demanding environments," said Dan Davis, western region manager/senior technical sales manager of IROCK Crushers.

    Nate Russell, director of sales and business development of IROCK, was thrilled with the success of the event.

    "Our team was onsite to showcase the capabilities of IROCK equipment and also extend support by offering hands-on training at the event," he said. "Our customers find immense value in our equipment because it's user friendly and backed by the best support in the industry."

    About Road Machinery

    Road Machinery distributes IROCK equipment throughout southern California and Arizona. To learn more about Road Machinery and the services it provides, visit https://www.roadmachinery.com.

    About IROCK Crushers

    IROCK provides mobile and portable crushing plants, screening plants, conveying equipment and other related products for the demolition, recycling and aggregate industries. IROCK's equipment will increase production and profits while also reducing downtime and operational expenses. In addition to a premier product line that is easy to service and operate, IROCK Crushers provides expertise and service and support from a staff of industry experts. Headquartered outside of Cleveland, Ohio, IROCK Crushers is committed to providing quality, innovative and productive equipment that has set the marketplace standard for close to 30 years.

    For more information about IROCK Crushers, email [email protected] or visit www.irockcrushers.com.

    This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




    Today's top stories

    P&C Construction Leads $30M Workforce Skills Training Center Project

    Contractors Ready for Billions in Caltrans Spending

    Road Forward Summit Engages Asphalt Pavement Community On Net Zero Action Plan

    FDOT's $61M Polk Parkway Widening Under Way

    Equip Expo Offers Opportunities for Women in Green Industry to Connect, Grow

    Palfinger Introduces Enhanced Telescopic Hooklift for North American Market

    Facelift Planned for 1960s-Era Football Stadium at Tennessee Tech University

    California Dept. of Transportation Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary



     

    Read more about...

    Aggregate Equipment ARIZONA Crushers Events Four Corners IROCK Recycling Road Machinery LLC






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA