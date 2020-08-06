--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
Iron Auction Group Hosts Live Auction in Princeton, West Virginia

Thu August 06, 2020 - Southeast Edition #17
CEG


More than 100 lots were spread across the property at Iron Auction Group’s July 16 sale.
More than 100 lots were spread across the property at Iron Auction Group’s July 16 sale.
More than 100 lots were spread across the property at Iron Auction Group's July 16 sale. An assortment of Cat iron was ready for the auction block. Heavy machinery took the stage at the unreserved public auction in Princeton, W.Va. A row of trucks was ready to drive off with new owners.

Iron Auction Group hosted its first live auction since the onset of the COVID-19 crisis on July 16 at its new location in Princeton, W. Va.

Working carefully to observe and follow all the safety guidelines from the CDC and the state of West Virginia, Iron Auction was successful in keeping all onsite customers safe while providing quality, work-ready trucks and equipment, according to the company. Online participation included bidders from 17 different countries and 42 states within the United States. CEG



