Iron Auction Group Hosts Live Auction in Princeton, West Virginia

More than 100 lots were spread across the property at Iron Auction Group’s July 16 sale.

Iron Auction Group hosted its first live auction since the onset of the COVID-19 crisis on July 16 at its new location in Princeton, W. Va.

Working carefully to observe and follow all the safety guidelines from the CDC and the state of West Virginia, Iron Auction was successful in keeping all onsite customers safe while providing quality, work-ready trucks and equipment, according to the company. Online participation included bidders from 17 different countries and 42 states within the United States. CEG