James River Equipment held an open house May 16, 2023, at its Salem, Va., location.

The facility has five drive-through service bays, enabling the company to work on at least 10 larger machines simultaneously and many more compact products. The company also keeps a good supply of parts on hand for customers.

James River Equipment welcomed more than 200 guests, who took advantage of the opportunity to look over the latest offerings from John Deere, Epiroc drills and hydraulic attachments, Cemen Tech concrete mixers, Finn and Topcon.

During the open house, a food truck offered many different options for guests. CEG

