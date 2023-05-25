List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    James River Equipment Hosts Open House in Salem, Va.

    Thu May 25, 2023 - Southeast Edition #11
    CEG


    James River Equipment held an open house May 16, 2023, at its Salem, Va., location.

    The facility has five drive-through service bays, enabling the company to work on at least 10 larger machines simultaneously and many more compact products. The company also keeps a good supply of parts on hand for customers.

    James River Equipment welcomed more than 200 guests, who took advantage of the opportunity to look over the latest offerings from John Deere, Epiroc drills and hydraulic attachments, Cemen Tech concrete mixers, Finn and Topcon.

    During the open house, a food truck offered many different options for guests. CEG

    Epiroc recently named James River Equipment as its top dealer in the country. (L-R): Clinton and Pam Evans, Maxim Drilling, owners of six Epiroc drills in Pounding Mill, Va.; Mark Romer, president of James River Equipment; and Buddy McGlothlin, Tim Sturgill and Ronnie Mitchell, all of James River Equipment. (CEG photo)
    Jerald Horner (L) of Jerald’s Hauling in Amherst Va., and Bill Schrock of Top Grade Excavating, also in Amherst, Va., both commented on the John Deere 650P dozer’s spacious cab, which offers an excellent view of the cutting edge. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Adam Collins, Convenience Outdoor Solutions, Richland, Va.; Ronnie Mitchell and Buddy McGlothlin, both of James River Equipment; and Ricky Compton, Delrick Corp. in Tazewell, Va. (CEG photo)
    Idarose and Chad Sager of Sager Concrete in Winchester, Va., checked out the John Deere 644P loader. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Cameron King, Tyler Leichner and David King, all of King & Sons Excavating in Radford, Va., and Eric Finch of James River Equipment. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Terry Thomas and Ronnie Rowe, both of James River Equipment and Richard and Rick Sowers of Sowers Construction Inc., Mount Airy, N.C. (CEG photo)
    The spacious, well-equipped facility is located at 3930 West Main St. in Salem, Va. (CEG photo)
    Representing Epiroc drills and hydraulic attachments (L-R) are Ray Shelor, Greg Ayers and Justin McKenzey. (CEG photo)
    James River Equipment had its top-selling compact products on hand for customers to check out. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Athos Lucchini, Ed Araujo and Tim Dantas, all of Mr. Pave in Lynchburg, Va.; Butch Goad, James River Equipment; and Rick Brown, Wirtgen America. The Wirtgen W 120FTi is a 4-ft.-wide rear-mounted drum milling machine. (CEG photo)
    James River Equipment recently launched a new division for machine control and positioning technology called, Foursight Solutions, which offers Topcon Positioning Systems. This John Deere 700L LGP dozer came from the factory equipped with SmartGrade. (CEG photo)
    The dealer had this John Deere 350 excavator on hand to test. This machine came from the factory equipped with SmartGrade. (CEG photo)
    James River Equipment offers top-notch customer service to keep its customers’ downtime as short as possible. Servicing customers in the Salem area are the company’s 15 service technicians and managers, five service trucks and a PM service truck. (L-R) are Richard Calvert, Brett Lawrence, Jordan Harper and Matthew Blackwell. (CEG photo)
    The company showcased top-selling John Deere excavators and dozers for its customers to check out. (CEG photo)
    James River also represents Cement Tech concrete mixers. Cement Tech provided a live demonstration during the open house. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Going over the Topcon system benefits are Josh Kearns, Alex Dixon and Tras Ganote, all of Foursight Solutions, a division of James River Equipment, and learning the benefits of Topcon products are Chris Dunnam and Charles Ragland, both of Virginia Construction Group in Lynchburg, Va. (CEG photo)




