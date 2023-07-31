List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    JCB North America Expands Distribution in Texas With Addition of South Star JCB Lewisville Location

    Mon July 31, 2023 - West Edition
    JCB


    (L-R) are Alice Bamford, the daughter of the JCB founder; Chris Meinecke, CEO / dealer principal of South Star JCB; and Kristi Meinecke, wife of Chris Meinecke.
    (L-R) are Alice Bamford, the daughter of the JCB founder; Chris Meinecke, CEO / dealer principal of South Star JCB; and Kristi Meinecke, wife of Chris Meinecke. (L-R) are Christian Baillie, JCB vice president of construction equipment dealer sales; Waverly McCarthy, South Star JCB office manager; Chris Meinecke, CEO / dealer principal of South Star JCB; Kristi Meinecke, wife of Chris Meinecke; Alice Bamford, the daughter of the JCB founder and her children, Iris, Beau and Otis; Representative Kronda Thimesch, Texas State of Representatives – District 65; Jeff Bell, South Star JCB sales manager; Chris Gregory, South Star JCB operations manager; and Ben Coleman, JCB vice president of dealer development. (L-R) are Christian Baillie, JCB vice president of construction equipment dealer sales; Representative Kronda Thimesch, Texas State of Representatives — District 65; Kristi Meinecke, wife of Chris Meinecke; Alice Bamford, the daughter of the JCB founder; Chris Meinecke, CEO / dealer principal of South Star JCB; and Ben Coleman, JCB vice president of dealer development.

    JCB, the world's largest privately owned manufacturer of construction, agricultural and defense equipment, recently held a ribbon cutting announcing the completion of its newest locally owned and operated dealership facility, South Star JCB — Lewisville, which will expand the dealership's service in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) area.

    JCB is a family-owned business that has expanded from a modest start-up to a global powerhouse. As such, it was fitting that Alice Bamford, daughter of JCB founder Lord Bamford, and her children could be in attendance to cut the ribbon and officially open the 14,000 sq.-ft. building. The Bamford family has kept the company in its ownership, preserving its family-drive ethos amidst its growth and success.

    The new South Star — Lewisville location is a purpose-built facility serving the entire range of JCB construction equipment, from excavators, backhoes, skid steers and wheel loaders to generators and aerial equipment on its more than 4-acre, fully concreted site. The building also houses eight workshop bays (two larger heavy line bays) and is supported by a 10-ton shop crane, JCB special tooling, and includes a full integrated customer uptime center.

    To ensure ample availability of parts for customers, South Star JCB has built a 2,000-sq.-ft. parts warehouse with more than $1 million in JCB parts stocked throughout DFW locations.

    "Since opening our first location in 2019, we've seen a significant growth in demand for JCB products and service in the Dallas-Fort Worth area," said Chris Meinecke, dealer principle of South Star JCB. "With the addition of our new Lewisville location, we are able to service even more current JCB customers in the DFW area, and with our new demonstration area, show potential customers firsthand the difference JCB's purpose-built machines make on a job site."

    "We are witnessing real breakthroughs being made in the U.S. South Star is a great start, and it's just the beginning as JCB continues to grow in the Dallas-Fort Worth area," said Christian Baillie, vice president of construction equipment dealer sales at JCB. "Finding individuals like Chris Meinecke, who share our vision and have the drive and appetite for success, is a key factor in achieving our goals."

    Also in attendance for the ribbon cutting was Texas House of Representatives Member Kronda Thimesch in support of House District 65, which includes the Dallas and Lewisville areas.

    Situated on State Highway 121, South Star JCB Lewisville is the third location for South Star JCB, which also has locations in Dallas, and Forth Worth, Texas.

    For more information call 844/599-8728 or visit www.southstartxjcb.com.

