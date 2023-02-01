The JCB HTD-5E E-Dumpster is offered as a high-tip, ride-on model, capable of carrying up to 1,102 lb.

JCB is set to exhibit its newest innovation in zero exhaust emission dumpsters as well as other purpose-built, rental-ready machines designed to get the job done with ease, cut downtime and increase efficiency at Booth #4207 at the American Rental Association Show in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 12 to 15.

"We are proud to introduce rental customers to the HTD-5E, which is the latest addition to our E-TECH range," said Oliver Lewis, general manager — aftermarket, JCB North America. "Rental professionals are constantly looking for the tools that allow their customer to get more done in diverse operations, while also limiting emissions."

The JCB HTD-5E E-Dumpster is offered as a high-tip, ride-on model, capable of carrying up to 1,102 lb. The addition of electric drive makes the machine suitable for urban and indoor applications, which require low noise and zero exhaust emissions. The E-Dumpster is powered by a 48V lithium-ion battery pack that can be recharged using a standard 110V or 220V electrical supply.

Key features include:

9kW electric motor delivers travel speeds of up to 1.86 mph

Maximum two-hour charging time

Zero emissions at point of use

1,102 lb. capacity and 4 ft. 9 in. skip ground clearance in tipping position

In addition, JCB will display innovations from its 70-plus year history in the design and manufacture of construction and agriculture equipment.

JCB's E-TECH range will be represented by the 19C-1E electric mini excavator, 505-20E electric telehandler and the all new electric drive S1930E scissor lift.

Ensuring zero emissions at point of use, the 19C-1E is the first of the electric generation and the industry's first fully electric mini excavator. With maintenance-free batteries, the 19C-1E is the economical choice for a full day's work.

JCB recently celebrated the milestone 1,000th 19C-1E model off the production line.

Keith Hoskins, VP Compact Products, JCB North America, said, "This milestone 1,000th machine is a testament to the praise the 19C-1E has received from major contractors, large rental companies and individual owners. Meeting the demand for a zero-emission machine, the 19C-1E also provides quiet operation for internal and overnight site work in urban environments."

Beyond E-TECH, JCB will display the new generation of 3.5T compact excavators with its 35Z-1. Delivering zero tail swing for safe maneuverability in confined spaces and a 100 percent steel bodywork, the 35Z-1 needs no electronic control, aftertreatment or DPF. This machine was designed to be tough to beat for durability, comfort, performance, safety and serviceability, according to the manufacturer.

ARA Show attendees also will find the AJ48D diesel articulated boom, G125 Tier IV Final-compliant generator, 3CX backhoe, 2TS-7T teleskid at Booth #4207.

For more information, visit www.jcb.com.

