List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    JCB's DIGatron Performs at Monster Jam in Tampa, Fla.

    Thu February 29, 2024 - Southeast Edition #5
    CEG


    A first-year entry into the Monster Jam series, the JCB DIGatron machine shows off its raw horsepower to a packed house in Tampa.
    Photo courtesy of JCB
    A first-year entry into the Monster Jam series, the JCB DIGatron machine shows off its raw horsepower to a packed house in Tampa.
    A first-year entry into the Monster Jam series, the JCB DIGatron machine shows off its raw horsepower to a packed house in Tampa.   (Photo courtesy of JCB) Briggs JCB staffers enjoyed spending some time chatting with the driver of DIGatron during their time at the event. (L-R) are Justin McBride, Dylan Zobkiw, Joey Guzman, Tristan England (driver of the JCB DIGatron machine), Luke Rose, Billy Burr and his daughter.   (Photo courtesy of Brand Local Communications) Guest had plenty of opportunities to get an up-close view of the DIGatron machine before the competitions got under way.   (Photo courtesy of JCB) JCB customers enjoyed conversation and a bit of down time between events. (L-R) are Ryan Austin, Rylan Austin, Jami Austin, Ginni Simmens, Craig Simmens, and Eric Simmens of Dirt King Forestry Mulching and Land Clearing, with their Briggs JCB sales representative, Joey Guzman.   (Photo courtesy of Brand Local Communications) Future contractors and operators cheer on their new favorite Monster Truck, DIGatron, at the Briggs JCB hospitality suite.   (Photo courtesy of Brand Local Communications)

    In addition to JCB having its first ever Monster Truck in the Monster Jam truck series for 2024, the company also enhanced its collaboration by establishing itself as the official heavy equipment partner of the series.

    The new truck entry, DIGatron, was designed in conjunction with JCB's engineering team and is inspired by the manufacturer's iconic construction equipment look.

    Piloting the new entry machine for JCB is Tristan England, the reigning Monster Jam World Finals racing champion. JCB dealers from coast to coast are taking advantage of this exciting opportunity to connect on a unique level with their customers and prospects at venues throughout the country.

    In early February, Briggs JCB hosted events surrounding DIGatron and Monster Jam coming to Tampa for the scheduled multi-day show and competition on its stop in Florida. Briggs guests received an up-close view of the show and had a meet and greet with the driver himself. The event's popularity is skyrocketing and becoming a favorite sport for many who have never had exposure or been a part of this motorsports experience. CEG

    Photo courtesy of Brand Local Communications

    Briggs JCB staffers enjoyed spending some time chatting with the driver of DIGatron during their time at the event. (L-R) are Justin McBride, Dylan Zobkiw, Joey Guzman, Tristan England (driver of the JCB DIGatron machine), Luke Rose, Billy Burr and his daughter.




    Today's top stories

    $300M Chicago Project to Untangle Rail Infrastructure

    Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Conducts Its Premier Global Auction in Orlando

    Akron's $215M NSIT Sewer Project Under Way

    IEDA Annual Meeting, Auction Soars Past Its Own Records

    DelDOT, Wagman Look to Unclog Bottlenecks

    Voters in Richmond, Vt., to Weigh Spending $9.8M On Renovation of Key Building

    Stone Construction Leads BHM Air Cargo Project in Birmingham, Alabama

    King of Prussia Equipment Corp., Multiquip Host Advanced Service School



     

    Read more about...

    Briggs JCB Entertainment JCB Monster Jam






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA