Photo courtesy of JCB A first-year entry into the Monster Jam series, the JCB DIGatron machine shows off its raw horsepower to a packed house in Tampa.

In addition to JCB having its first ever Monster Truck in the Monster Jam truck series for 2024, the company also enhanced its collaboration by establishing itself as the official heavy equipment partner of the series.

The new truck entry, DIGatron, was designed in conjunction with JCB's engineering team and is inspired by the manufacturer's iconic construction equipment look.

Piloting the new entry machine for JCB is Tristan England, the reigning Monster Jam World Finals racing champion. JCB dealers from coast to coast are taking advantage of this exciting opportunity to connect on a unique level with their customers and prospects at venues throughout the country.

In early February, Briggs JCB hosted events surrounding DIGatron and Monster Jam coming to Tampa for the scheduled multi-day show and competition on its stop in Florida. Briggs guests received an up-close view of the show and had a meet and greet with the driver himself. The event's popularity is skyrocketing and becoming a favorite sport for many who have never had exposure or been a part of this motorsports experience. CEG

