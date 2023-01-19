JCB Chairman Lord Bamford is leading the project to develop JCB’s hydrogen technology.

JCB is set to showcase its super-efficient hydrogen combustion technology on the international stage for the first time ever with a debut in North America.

The wraps will come off JCB's brand new hydrogen combustion engine — the company's zero-carbon emissions solution for construction and agricultural equipment—at the ConExpo 2023 show in Las Vegas as part of the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE) at Booth S83751 in South Hall 3.

JCB Chairman Lord Bamford is leading the project to develop JCB's hydrogen technology.

"The JCB engineering team has made enormous strides in a short space of time to develop a hydrogen internal combustion engine and it already powers a JCB prototype backhoe loader and a Loadall telescopic hander. As the first construction equipment company to develop a fully working combustion engine fueled by hydrogen, I'm delighted we are now able to present this technology on the international stage," Bamford said.

Leading the way in environmental, social and governance (ESG) for the construction equipment sector, JCB has been responsible for a series of industry innovations on its "Road to Zero."

JCB developed the world's first battery-electric mini excavator and has been at the forefront of electric technology development to meet customers' demands for zero-carbon products with its E-TECH range. Today, JCB has the largest electric line-up available in the construction industry and the company's expertise in this sector also will be on show at the exhibition.

JCB's commitment to reducing emissions goes back almost 25 years and its latest diesel engines have already delivered a 97 percent reduction in NOx emissions since 1999 and a 98 percent reduction in particulates. Today, JCB's diesel-powered machines also emit 50 percent less CO2 compared with those manufactured in 2010. JCB's clean diesel engine technology also will be showcased on the stand in Las Vegas.

For more information, visit www.jcb.com.

Today's top stories