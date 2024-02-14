List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    Jeff Martin Auctioneers Holds Annual Florida Auctions

    Wed February 14, 2024 - National Edition
    CEG


    Jeff Martin Auctioneers held its annual Florida Auctions from Feb. 12 to 15, 2024, in Kissimmee, Fla.

    The four-day sale featured a wide array of equipment items, including paving equipment, multi-terrain loaders, earthmoving equipment, commercial trucks, generators, excavator attachments and more. CEG

    Each of the four rings operating simultaneously drew sizable crowds. (CEG photo)
    These Hamm rollers were in near new condition and were sold to a contractor in Miami. (CEG photo)
    Bidders register on day one (Feb. 12, 2024) of the Jeff Martin Auctioneers Florida Auctions. (CEG photo)
    Jeff Martin promotes several charities at his auctions, primarily entities benefiting our soldiers. (L-R) are Taylynn of K-9’s for Warriors; Kellie and Jeff Martin, and Samantha, also of K-9’s for Warriors. (CEG photo)
    The Jeff Martin auction included a nice selection of motor graders. (CEG photo)
    The auction included a good selection of new and used mini-compact track loaders. (CEG photo)
    There was a wide assortment of excavators sold during the multi-day auction. (CEG photo)
    The auction included this row of John Deere 310G 4x2 OROPS backhoes. (CEG photo)
    Excavators of various sizes and new and used mini-excavators went on the block. (CEG photo)
    Volvo, Caterpillar and Bergmann artic trucks were available to the highest bidder. (CEG photo)
    On day two of the auctions, cranes and aerial lifts went on the block. (CEG photo)
    Craig (L) and Scott Pondish of C&S Equipment in Mount Holly, N.J., inspected many of the excavators and found several that would suit their needs. (CEG photo)
    Jeff Martin auctioned this cart during the Florida Auctions and 100 percent of proceeds benefited K9s for Warriors. (CEG photo)
    Leonard and Dotty Szydlo of Szydlo Contracting in Chautauqua, N.Y., planned to bid and hopefully buy a few buckets for their Cat excavator at home. (CEG photo)
    The mid-range dozers from Komatsu and Caterpillar were sold to contractors in Kansas City; Kingsport, Tenn.; and Burlington, N.C. (CEG photo)
    Day three featured aerial lifts and cranes. (CEG photo)
    Joe Ostroff (L) and Roger Carter, both of Roger W. Carter Contracting, Hannibal, N.Y., are ready to bid on equipment. (CEG photo)
    Larry Manning (L) of Manning Farms and George Smith of George Smith AG Services Inc., both based in southern Illinois, enjoy some ice cream during the Jeff Martin auction. (CEG photo)
    This 1966 Ingram roller was manufactured in San Antonio, Texas. (CEG photo)
    The Jeff Martin Auctioneers Kissimmee, Fla., sale featured a great lineup of aerial lifts. (CEG photo)
    Jacob Hyatt of JDH Trucking and Excavating in Waynesville, N.C., shows his daughter, Wrenley, how the controls of this Kubota excavator work. (CEG photo)
    The Jeff Martin sale featured an array of compact Kubota excavators. (CEG photo)
    On day one of the sale, Jeff Martin drew 1,800 registered onsite bidders. (CEG photo)
    New attachments are sold via Internet during the Jeff Martin Florida auction. (CEG photo)
    Highly skilled ringmen make sure each item brings top dollar. (CEG photo)
    A bright, sunny day highlighted day two of the auction. (CEG photo)
    Old Glory flies high over the Jeff Martin auction site. (CEG photo)
    Jason Collins (L) of Jason Collins Construction in Jasper, Tenn., and Kenny Upchurch of I. Rent in Angiers, N.C., were looking for an excavator with a thumb. They found several and hoped to bring one home. (CEG photo)
    This Cat D6R dozer with 3,500 hours attracted many bidders. (L-R): Colin Thain, Southern Quality Truck; Benny Orr, K&B Landclearing in Robbinsville, N.C.; Terry Adams, Adams Construction in Robbinsvile, N.C.; and Rick Sowers, Sowers Construction Company in Mount Airy, N.C., all were interested. (CEG photo)
    Bidders were pleased with the wide selection of machines available at the multi-day auction. (CEG photo)
    William Hughes of RH Ventures in New Smyrna Beach, Fla., is at the controls of a Doosan excavator, while his father, Richard Hughes, president of RH Ventures, monitors. (CEG photo)
    Meeting up at the Jeff Martin sale, (L-R) are Mitch Butner and Jim Lofty, both of Lofty Construction Company, Kimball, Tenn., and Jason Collins of Jason Collins Construction, Jasper, Tenn. (CEG photo)
    Jeff Martin delivers opening remarks at the seventh annual Jeff Martin Auctioneers sale in Kissimmee, Fla. (CEG photo)
    Small tools were auctioned off under the big tent. (CEG photo)
    Several Wirtgen milling machines drew heavy bidding at the recent Jeff Martin Auctioneers sale in Kissimmee, Fla. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Christy, Emily, Tori, Joelle, Emma and Crystal, all of Jeff Martin Auctioneers, registered and welcomed the many bidders to the annual Kissimmee, Fla., auction. (CEG photo)
    Jeff Martin (L) and Thomas Alvarez of Freije & Freije, a Jeff Martin Auctioneers Inc. partner, welcomes their guests and goes over the daily announcements. (CEG photo)




    Read more about...

    Auctions FLORIDA Florida Auctions Florida Auctions 2024 Jeff Martin Auctioneers, Inc






