Takeuchi-US has named Jeffrey Jacobsmeyer as its new central Midwest regional business manager. Jacobsmeyer's duties will include dealer development and recruitment, inventory control, forecasting, promotions, sales planning and goal setting in the central Midwest region, which encompasses Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

"Jeff's career experience and industry knowledge make him a perfect fit for our regional business manager role at Takeuchi," said Shay Klusmeyer, Takeuchi-US division sales manager of the central and western United States. "From working as a product specialist to becoming a business development manager and even running his own contracting business, Jeff's background makes him a great asset for Takeuchi in the central Midwest region. We're very pleased to have him on our team."

Based in the Hawk Point, Mo., area northeast of St. Louis, Jacobsmeyer served as a global product manager, sales manager and marketing manager within the compact equipment industry over a span of 12 years before joining Takeuchi. Prior to launching his corporate career, Jacobsmeyer owned and operated his own grading company, giving him unique insight into the needs of equipment owners and operators.

"I'm fortunate to have experience in multiple dealership roles, as an end user customer and as a corporate representative for three global brands," Jacobsmeyer said. "I'm excited to put my experience in product marketing, business management, sales and product support to work on behalf of an outstanding company like Takeuchi."

