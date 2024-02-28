List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Jeffrey Jacobsmeyer Joins Takeuchi as Central Midwest Regional Business Manager

    Wed February 28, 2024 - Midwest Edition #5
    Takeuchi-US


    Jeffrey Jacobsmeyer
    Photo courtesy of Takeuchi-US
    Jeffrey Jacobsmeyer

    Takeuchi-US has named Jeffrey Jacobsmeyer as its new central Midwest regional business manager. Jacobsmeyer's duties will include dealer development and recruitment, inventory control, forecasting, promotions, sales planning and goal setting in the central Midwest region, which encompasses Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

    "Jeff's career experience and industry knowledge make him a perfect fit for our regional business manager role at Takeuchi," said Shay Klusmeyer, Takeuchi-US division sales manager of the central and western United States. "From working as a product specialist to becoming a business development manager and even running his own contracting business, Jeff's background makes him a great asset for Takeuchi in the central Midwest region. We're very pleased to have him on our team."

    Based in the Hawk Point, Mo., area northeast of St. Louis, Jacobsmeyer served as a global product manager, sales manager and marketing manager within the compact equipment industry over a span of 12 years before joining Takeuchi. Prior to launching his corporate career, Jacobsmeyer owned and operated his own grading company, giving him unique insight into the needs of equipment owners and operators.

    "I'm fortunate to have experience in multiple dealership roles, as an end user customer and as a corporate representative for three global brands," Jacobsmeyer said. "I'm excited to put my experience in product marketing, business management, sales and product support to work on behalf of an outstanding company like Takeuchi."




    Today's top stories

    Akron's $215M NSIT Sewer Project Under Way

    Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Conducts Its Premier Global Auction in Orlando

    DelDOT, Wagman Look to Unclog Bottlenecks

    IEDA Annual Meeting, Auction Soars Past Its Own Records

    Bobcat Announces Lineup of New Products

    Demolition Effort Continues in Bluefield, W.Va., While Another Project Wraps Up in Parkersburg

    $300M Chicago Project to Untangle Rail Infrastructure

    MHTC Selects Contractor for First Improve I-70 Project in Missouri



     

    Read more about...

    Business News Employee News Midwest Takeuchi






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA