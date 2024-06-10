Photo courtesy of John Deere Expanding offerings in grade management solutions on compact models, the 333 P-Tier machines can be equipped with John Deere SmartGrade technology, helping to boost productivity on the job.

New to its line-up of P-Tier machines, John Deere debuted five new P-Tier skid steer loader (SSL) and compact track loader (CTL) models.

Entering the market, the 330 and 334 P-Tier SSLs and the 331, 333 and 335 P-Tier CTLs boast a brand-new one-piece cab design with premium options, enhanced technology features, and an overall increase in operating power. With the introduction of new CTLs and SSLs also comes the debut of three brand new attachments, including the MK76 and MH72D mulching heads and the CP40G cold planer.

Expanding offerings in grade management solutions on compact models, the 333 and 335 P-Tier machines can be equipped with John Deere SmartGrade technology, helping to boost productivity on the job.

"We are beyond excited to introduce the latest John Deere P-Tier compact machines, including the brand-new 334 and 335 P-Tier models," said Emily Pagura, product marketing manager, John Deere. "Our customers and dealers have been instrumental in driving the development of these new models, and can now experience even more power, technology and innovation on the P-Tier compact track loaders and skid steers."

New Cab Design, Comfort Enhancements

Prioritizing operator comfort and capability, the new P-Tier models boast larger, fully redesigned operator stations. Built from the ground up with direct feedback provided by customers, the new models feature multiple styling upgrades.

The new operator station is sealed, pressurized and isolated from the frame to help improve operator comfort and productivity. This means that outside noise will be lowered, and the cab interior is better protected from the elements.

Utilizing the 8-in. premium touch-screen display interface, available on the full line-up of P-Tier models and standard on the 334 and 335 P-Tier. Customers can experience better insight and customization of machine settings and viewing information. When the premium display is selected, a range of standard features and benefits are included within the software.

Also enhancing comfort, a new premium heated and ventilated seat allows those working in all types of climates to be comfortable during hot summers or frigid winters.

Aiding operators to focus on the task at hand, hands-free Bluetooth calling capabilities allow the operator to easily communicate. The pairing of Bluetooth devices is enabled on the touchscreen display and enables the answering of calls and control of streaming audio, making for seamless operation.

Onboard Grade Indicate is standard on the new touchscreen display. This feature displays the cross-slope and main-fall of the machine in either degrees or percent and allows operators to use a relative benchmark to assist in maintaining a desired grade.

Helping take control to the next level, the optimized joystick controllers enable more tasks to be completed with easy to reach and adjustable controls that offer personalized setup. The new 25 Button SSM puts all functions in one spot, eliminates rocker switches, and makes it easier to quickly make machine adjustments while operating.

With a focus on serviceability, the new cab tilts up in one piece, giving ground-level, all around access to the engine, drivetrain and undercarriage of the machine. A single operator or technician can raise the boom and enable the mechanical lock out from within the cab. In addition, visibility has increased 20 percent over G-Series, improving visibility out the front, sides, and back to the machine.

SmartGrade, Grade Control Features

Built upon the legacy of the large frame G-Series machines, the new P-Tier machines take technology capabilities and performance to a whole new level. The 333 and 335 P-Tier compact track loaders can be equipped with SmartGrade Ready including 2D grade control or 3D SmartGrade with Topcon.

Not only will operators have more power at their command but will also have more capabilities and control than ever before, with a new hydraulic system designed to help operators maximize efforts on the job.

In addition, On Board Diagnostics enable an operator to easily navigate through a diagnostic and settings menu structure to look up detailed information on current machine settings and any active codes. With the new monitor option, any active diagnostic trouble codes will also contain more detailed descriptions about the issue and not just a code number.

New Technologies, Machine Capabilities

Two brand new technology capabilities make their debut with the rollout of these models, including Attachment Manager and Surround View. Attachment Manager, available as an upgrade on the 330, 331 and 333 P-Tier machines and standard on the 334 and 335 P-Tier models, takes the guesswork out of determining optimal attachment performance parameters by enabling preprogrammed flow and pressure for John Deere attachments, resulting in optimal productivity. From displaying the key attachment parameters on the screen while running to being able to save or select performance parameters depending on the tool, this new feature helps increase operator confidence and productivity, and helps prevent damage to the attachment correlated to incorrect machine settings during usage.

Surround View technology, available on all P-Tier models, stitches together views from around the machine to provide a birds-eye-view image to the operator to assist with increasing situational awareness and giving more confidence to operators to navigate jobsites with ease. When reversing, the display will automatically switch to the rearview camera which gives the operator a closer view of what's behind the machine.

Surround View dynamically integrates two boom mounted cameras in addition to a rear camera onto a dedicated monitor that provides a 270-degress view of the sides and rear of the machine. Adding enhanced visibility and situational awareness for operators can help prevent damage and keep operators safer on the job.

Lastly, the John Deere Operations Center will continue to be included on all large-frame CTL and SSL, enabling fleet managers to monitor machine location, codes, fuel usage and other key features more efficiently. Enabling data sharing with a dealer streamlines maintenance and repairs and can help prevent downtime when issues are identified early.

Quick-Tatch System Updates, New Attachments

As John Deere rolls out the latest P-Tier CTL and SSL options, it also debuts strategic Quick-Tatch system updates and three new attachment offerings. A full overhaul of the John Deere Quik-Tatch coupler means customers can experience less downtime and continue to easily switch back and forth between attachments. Also, both install implementation and design improvements have been made to increase customer and confidence, making for a more efficient job site.

Entering the market as part of the over-100 attachment offerings available by John Deere, the CP40G cold planer, and MK76 and MH72D mulching heads help expand jobsite capabilities with ease. The CP40G cold planer, powered by industry-leading Wirtgen Group milling machine and cutting technology, provides intuitive in-cab controls, including tilt float activation for seamless pass matching across rolling terrain.

This rugged model can slide horizontally from left to right, for ultra-capable control, and is designed for easy pick replacement to boost uptime. Visible indicators for side plate depth, tilt angle and milling drum cut boundary ensure jobsite accuracy, while an optional pressure gauge aids in monitoring milling performance. Additionally, the optional water tank mounts within the cold planer frame to provide convenient filling and the nozzle kit effectively suppresses dust.

In addition, this model is compatible with the 333, 334 and 335 P-Tier machines.

Looking at the latest in mulching attachments, the MK76 and MH72D mulching heads are designed to work with the 333, 334 and 335 P-Tier models to take on land clearing needs in stringy, fibrous, dense and fast-growing cycles. Designed to tackle clearing applications, the optimized knife style head on the MK76 is ideal for fibrous vegetation. In addition, these mulching head attachments produce the finest chip of all John Deere mulchers, broadcasting discharge to mitigate piles.

For more information, visit www.JohnDeere.com.

