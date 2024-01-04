John Deere announced an enhanced self-repair solution, available initially in the United States through its Equipment Mobile app, enabling customers to remotely download secure software updates directly to embedded controllers on compatible 4G-connected John Deere equipment.

This update follows the March 2022 announcement that expanded the availability to purchase Customer Service ADVISOR directly from John Deere.

"This is the latest example of how John Deere continues to lead by innovating, developing and bringing to market the latest solutions that help our customers maximize uptime and be more productive, efficient and sustainable in their operations," said Luke Gakstatter, senior vice president for aftermarket and customer support.

Using their John Deere Operations Center account, John Deere customers operating compatible 4G-connected machines can use this enhanced solution to complete secure software updates directly to an embedded controller through a user-friendly interface using the Equipment Mobile app. This is in addition to other valuable customer maintenance and repair information added to Operations Center and Property Center this year including Operator's Manuals, Warranties and Product Improvement Programs specific to their equipment.

With this announcement, John Deere is taking the next step toward digitizing and enhancing the self-repair experience for customers. This feature will give John Deere customers the ability to keep controllers on their compatible 4G-connected equipment up to date with the latest software releases. These updates can include enhancements and general improvements to generate a better equipment experience.

John Deere remains committed to continuing the development of solutions that support and enhance customers' ability to safely and securely repair their own equipment, including reprogramming capabilities for compatible equipment and solutions for non-connected machines.

About the Equipment Mobile App, Operations Center

Available on both iOS and Android at no cost, the Equipment Mobile app helps John Deere customers to manage, maintain and keep their equipment running. With this app, users can prepare equipment for work, access key information from the operator's manual, and find the parts they need. The app also connects with John Deere Operations Center, providing an easy, reliable connection between John Deere customers and their equipment.

John Deere Operations Center is an online farm and worksite management system, available to customers at no cost, that enables access to work progress anywhere, anytime through web, tablet or phone. Operations Center enables customers to manage their operation more efficiently, reduce costs and improve profitability.

John Deere Property Center helps residential customers manage their mower or compact utility tractor and connects them with their John Deere dealer. It provides customers with the online tools and information needed to conveniently manage your equipment, plan maintenance, buy parts and do work around the yard.

About Customer Service ADVISOR

Customer Service ADVISOR helps customers diagnose, troubleshoot and perform most equipment repairs. The tool is available through John Deere dealerships and directly from John Deere on shop.deere.com. Equipment owners and independent repair shops have access to Customer Service ADVISOR in addition to replacement parts through John Deere dealers.

For more information, visit Deere.com/repair.

