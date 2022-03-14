List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
John Deere Introduces John Deere Protect — Parts & Fluids Plan

Mon March 14, 2022 - National Edition
John Deere


The John Deere Protect Service Plan enables operators to perform maintenance labor with their in-house technicians
In April 2021, John Deere released the John Deere Protect Service Plan to better support customers through improved aftermarket and support capabilities.

The manufacturer is now releasing the John Deere Protect Parts & Fluids Plan, which includes the same John Deere Protect benefits, but with the added flexibility of having the preventative maintenance labor and inspection performed by the customer's own technicians.

Both the John Deere Protect Service Plan and the John Deere Protect Parts & Fluids Plan, help customers manage long-term ownership costs, and provide flexibility for customers to maintain their machines.

"John Deere Protect service plan was a great success, but we had one request from our customers… added flexibility. Our customers recognize the value of John Deere Protect and the expertise their John Deere dealer provides, but were either located in very remote locations or already had capable technicians on staff," said Dan Stecklein, manager, service marketing. "John Deere Protect Parts & Fluids Plan is based on the same foundation of machine warranties and assurances, use of genuine John Deere parts and fluids, and proactive machine monitoring, while enabling the customer to perform the maintenance labor with their in-house technicians."

The John Deere Protect Parts & Fluids Plan will be available for select John Deere construction equipment in the United States and Canada starting on March 1, 2022.

For more information, visit http://www.johndeere.com/




