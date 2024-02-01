Photo courtesy of Alliance Concrete Pumps Stevie Ray Lloyd and Steve Lloyd of Lloyd Concrete Services are shown with the Kenworth T280 concrete pump truck.

A Kenworth T280 concrete pump truck, donated for sale at the recent Concrete Industry Management (CIM) annual auction at World of Concrete, produced a major financial contribution to the CIM education program, due to Kenworth, Alliance Concrete Pumps, Papé Kenworth and other Kenworth supplier partners.

The Kenworth T280 concrete pump truck was purchased for $212,500 by Lloyd Concrete Services, a concrete forming, placing, finishing and pumping company headquartered in Rustburg, Va.

The entire purchase amount goes to CIM to help fund scholarships for students pursuing four-year Bachelor of Science degrees in Concrete Industry Management at Middle Tennessee State University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, Texas State University, California State University — Chico or South Dakota State University.

"We've been looking to add a line pump truck to our operation for a while and this auction presented us with a great opportunity to purchase one, while at the same time, support an excellent program in CIM that's vital to our industry," said Steve Lloyd, CEO of Lloyd Concrete Services.

"This Kenworth T280 will be a versatile addition to our fleet since the line pump is truck-mounted, eliminating the need for it to be pulled by trailer. It will make it easier for our drivers to tend to a variety of commercial and residential projects."

The Kenworth T280 features the PACCAR PX-7 engine rated at 260-hp and 660 lb.-ft. of torque with a truck-mounted Alliance Concrete Pumps JMP-60 line pump. Other contributing suppliers for this truck include Alcoa wheels, Goodyear tires and Allison transmission.

"A big thanks goes out to Lloyd Concrete Services for placing the winning bid for the Kenworth T280 and to Alliance Concrete Pumps and Papé Kenworth for supporting CIM," said Kyle Kimball, Kenworth director of marketing.

"This donation will help fund scholarships for students pursuing a degree in CIM who will one day be the leaders in the concrete industry."

"It's been a pleasure to once again team up with Kenworth and Alliance Concrete Pumps to provide a truck for this auction that will benefit so many students pursuing their degree in CIM," said Steve Randolph, Papé Kenworth fleet sales manager. "This Kenworth T280 will be a great addition to Lloyd Concrete Service's fleet for years to come."

This year marks the fifth time Kenworth has partnered with industry suppliers and Kenworth dealers to donate a Kenworth truck for the CIM auction. In each of the past three years, Kenworth, Papé Kenworth and Alliance Concrete Pumps have provided Kenworth concrete pump trucks for the annual auction at World of Concrete, resulting in more than $1.2 million donated to CIM.

For more information, visit www.kenworth.com.

