This year’s tour theme “From the Mountains to the Sea” along with “From the National Forests in North Carolina” are prominently displayed on the truck’s driver and passenger sides. The design also features the U.S. Capitol Building, U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, and a background of the sunset overlooking the Pisgah National Forest in the Appalachian Mountains.

A Kenworth T680 Next Generation, adorned with a newly installed special graphics design, will soon transport the 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree from the National Forests in North Carolina to the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol Building.

The 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree logo is displayed on the roof.

This year's carrier based in Siloam, N.C., is recognized on both doors — Hardy Brothers Trucking — Coast-to-Coast. The company selected its husband-and-wife driver team of Harold "Ed" Kingdon Jr. and Deborah Z. Kingdon for the honor of transporting the special tree — a 78-ft. tall Red Spruce scheduled to be harvested Nov. 2 from the Pisgah National Forest in North Carolina.

Hardy Brothers Trucking has more than 100 dedicated drivers and 55 Kenworth trucks — including 11 T680 Next Generation models — pulling refrigerated trailers and hauling freight.

The Kingdons will drive a T680 Next Gen equipped with a 76-in. mid-roof sleeper and the PACCAR Powertrain to a full slate of community celebrations en route to Washington, D.C. The T680 Next Gen also provides drivers with the latest Kenworth SmartWheel, customizable 15-in. digital display, fully LED lighting down the road, additional advanced driver assistance systems, and an extremely comfortable cab and sleeper.

The public community celebrations begin Nov. 5. The official tree lighting ceremony on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol building is scheduled for Nov. 30. Smaller companion trees also will be provided to decorate offices inside of the U.S. Capitol building and other sites throughout Washington, D.C., along with handmade ornaments created by North Carolinians.

Below is the 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Tour public schedule:

Nov. 5: Western North Carolina Agricultural Center, Fletcher, N.C.

Nov. 6: Cherokee County Courthouse, Murphy, N.C.

Nov. 6: Oconaluftee Island Park Event Site, Cherokee, N.C.

Nov. 7: Pisgah Forest Ranger Station & Visitor Center, Pisgah Forest, N.C.

Nov. 7: Marion Main Street, Marion, N.C.

Nov. 8: Avery County Cooperative Extension Center, Newland, N.C.

Nov. 8: Watauga High School, Boone, N.C.

Nov. 8: Downtown Newton, Newton, N.C.

Nov. 9: Veteran's Memorial Park, Mount Airy, N.C.

Nov. 9: Troy Town Hall, Troy, N.C.

Nov. 10: North Carolina Zoo, Asheboro, N.C.

Nov. 11: North Carolina Veteran's Home, Kinston, N.C.

Nov. 12: Union Point Park, New Bern, N.C.

Nov. 13: Fort Raleigh National Historic Site, Manteo, N.C.

Nov. 14: Suffolk Visitors Center, Suffolk, Va.

Nov. 18: Delivery to West Lawn, U.S. Capitol Building, Washington, D.C.

Nov. 30: Tree Lighting Ceremony, Washington, D.C.

For more information, visit www.uscapitolchristmastree.com.

