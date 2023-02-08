ConExpo-Con/AGG and the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE) have selected Kohler Energy — Engines as one of the top 10 finalists for the Next Level Awards Program with the KSD engine.

The ConExpo-Con/AGG Next Level Awards celebrate exhibiting companies that are pushing the boundaries and developing next-level products, technologies and services designed to advance the construction industry.

The KSD, Kohler Small Displacement, is Kohler's engine in the under 19 kW category introduced in 2021. The KSD has already been a symbol of 2022, winning multiple awards.

The KSD features a revolutionary electronically controlled indirect injection combustion system, as opposed to the standard mechanical indirect injection in this category. The engine performance is maximized in every operating condition, with outstanding responsiveness, the manufacturer said.

The low-end torque values allow the operator to run their equipment at lower engine speed to save fuel. The electronic injection system results in no visible black smoke, and noise and vibrations are minimized.

"We are enthusiastic and honored to be among the top 10 finalists in the Next Level Awards program. It is further recognition of the outstanding work of the KSD team, dedicated to providing customers with the best engine in the 25-hp range" said Vincenzo Perrone, president of Kohler Energy — Engines. "This is another step that demonstrates Kohler's strong commitment to the industry and continued investment in new engines."

"We're excited to recognize these innovative construction products that are taking the industry to the next level," said Dana Wuesthoff, ConExpo-Con/AGG show director. "And March 14 to 16, it will be in the hands of ConExpo-Con/AGG attendees to determine the Contractors' Top Choice."

Kohler Energy — Engines will be recognized with signage in booth S84406, South Hall 4, so show attendees can vote on-site to determine the Contractors' Top Choice. Attendees will be able to scan a QR code and vote for their favorite entry.

The KSD was selected by a diverse panel of Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) members. It was judged based on three criteria:

Addresses a common industry need in a unique and innovative way.

Benefits the industry across multiple applications for industry wide adoption.

Positively impacts the safety, sustainability, and workforce of the industry. Voting will only take place onsite at the show.

About Kohler Energy — Engines

Kohler has been manufacturing engines for more than a century and has continued to grow its product portfolio ever since its inception to increasingly bring ease and convenience to the lives of end users worldwide. The company offers a comprehensive range of diesel, petrol and gas engines up to 140 hp of power — adopted globally by machine and equipment manufacturers in the most important sectors of industry (construction, earth-moving, agriculture, generators and gardening).

For more information, visit kohlerengines.com.

Today's top stories