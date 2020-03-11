--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Kubota Enters Stand-On Track Loader Market With New SCL1000

Wed March 11, 2020 - National Edition
Kubota


The new stand-on track loader is well-positioned with wide tracks, narrow body and a Rated Operating Capacity (ROC) of 1,000 lbs. to meet the demands of landscape contractors and rental yards alike.

Kubota Tractor Corporation is entering the stand-on track loader market with its SCL1000. The new stand-on track loader is well-positioned with wide tracks, narrow body and a rated operating capacity (ROC) of 1,000 lbs. to meet the demands of landscape contractors and rental yards alike. The introduction further diversifies Kubota's construction offerings and signals continued commitment and innovation within the compact equipment market.

"Kubota has an unwavering commitment to the compact construction market," said Tim Boulds, Kubota construction equipment product operations manager. "And, while we took our time to engineer our inaugural product in this segment, the SCL1000 truly is a testament to that commitment, specifically filling the requests from contractors in the marketplace. We're excited that Kubota can now compete in this segment with the SCL1000."

Unique Design: Wide Track on Narrow Machine

The new SCL1000 features a wide 9.8-in. track that comes standard on the overall narrow, 36- in. machine. The integrated track design is engineered for durability with the undercarriage welded to the mainframe of the body. The grease track tension design includes sealed oil bath rollers for less maintenance and greater durability. The wide track design, with a rating of 4.0 psi, is low impact and minimizes damage to grass and landscaping.

Compact, But Big On Power and Performance

Kubota's SCL1000 boasts a powerful 24.8 hp turbo-charged Kubota diesel engine with quiet operation, high altitude performance and no diesel particulate filter requirement. A hydraulic pump directly connected to the engine reduces maintenance. The loader arms reach high and far with a hinge pin height of 84.7 in. and a reach of 25.9 in. at a 45-degree dump angle. The SCL1000 has a best- in-class travel speed of 5.1 mph.

Packed with Comfort and Convenience

Kubota's SCL1000 is engineered with cushioned loader boom cylinders and an adjustable platform suspension system that increase operator comfort for maximum productivity. The loader comes standard with a keyless start with passcode protection, 12-volt charging port and a 4.3-in. LCD color dash monitor that provides easy-to-read consolidated machine monitoring.

The new SCL1000 will be available at select authorized Kubota dealers in the second half of 2020.

For more information, call 888/4-KUBOTA or visit KubotaUSA.com.



