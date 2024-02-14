Photo courtesy of Kubota Kubota’s RTV-X features a cargo bed that does more than ever before, with a wide range of options and systems that can be added, depending on the basic, standard, or premium grade you choose.

Kubota Tractor Corporation's RTV-X introduces a new naming structure for the popular line of diesel-powered utility vehicles. The RTV-X continues the legacy of this top-selling line and elevates its foundational features.

The Kubota diesel engine, variable hydrostatic transmission and durability that Kubota RTVs are known for are now matched with a redesigned and more aggressive exterior, new HDMP (heavy-duty multipurpose) tires, and an exclusive ProKonvert cargo bed option on select models.

Kubota plans for more models and option packages yet to come under the RTV-X line, ending the numeric naming system Kubota has used in the past. The new RTV-X is available in basic, standard, or premium grade models, each with different specs and options.

The RTV-X is a power statement, available now at authorized Kubota dealers.

"With the introduction of the RTV-X, Kubota is launching a series of significant moves within the utility vehicle market," said Jacob Mandoza, Kubota senior product manager of utility vehicles. "This model sets a new standard for our best-selling line of utility vehicles and also sets the stage for more to come. Get ready, because this newly updated series is designed to re-imagine what you thought was capable of a utility vehicle: the RTV-X will outwork, and outplay, your longest day."

Kubota's RTV-X Is Customizable: Design the Cargo Bed of Your Dreams

Kubota's RTV-X features a cargo bed that does more than ever before, with a wide range of options and systems that can be added, depending on the basic, standard or premium grade you choose.

To start, the standard cargo bed capacity offers an impressive 15 cu. ft. of storage and a cargo capacity of 1,102 lbs. On the premium grade model, the new ProKonvert system comes standard, which allows the three bed sides to be easily configured without tools, allowing operators to drop two sides and/or the back tailgate for loading and even converting it into a flatbed. Plus, a hydraulic dump bed (standard equipment on the standard and premium grades) allows for more controlled loads and precision material placement.

The cargo bed is made from durable steel and can be upgraded with a spray-on bedliner for standard models, while premium grades come with the bedliner as a standard feature.

Power Your Productivity: Kubota Diesel Engine, Hydrostatic Transmission

The legacy of Kubota's X series of utility vehicles is built on a solid, durable frame and powered by a Kubota diesel engine. From towing and hauling to more tactical driving conditions, the power provided by the engine ensures the machine will consistently show up to work as hard as you do.

Kubota's VHT-X (variable hydraulic transmission) provides exceptional performance on various terrain with fluent and powerful acceleration. Low-speed driving is made smooth through intuitive throttle control, great traction and maneuverability with or without loads. You'll also feel more secure, especially when traveling down long inclines, knowing that dynamic braking is helping to provide additional braking power and greater driving control, the manufacturer said.

Durability With Elevated Creature Comforts

Kubota's RTV-X is ready to work and play for years-on-end, in any weather or terrain while keeping the driver and passengers comfortable. With structural engineering that few in the industry can match, this durable frame can take years of punishment from heavy use.

The full steel frame isolates the driver and passengers from harsh noise and vibrations. An optional factory-installed bed liner helps protect the cargo bed from dirt and damage. Electronic options include LED work lights, a light bar and a variety of winch options. Cab comfort options include a variety of windshield, roof, rear panel and door options to help protect occupants from the elements. Plus, Kubota's K-Connect and PTO Drive system make the machine even more versatile by allowing the quick attachment and detachment of a large variety of implements like blades, snowblowers, brooms and a debris blower.

The new RTV-X is available now in three color options: Kubota orange, RealTree Camo or desert sand.

For more information, visit www.KubotaUSA.com.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories