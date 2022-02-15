The L02 Series offers two horsepower options, with 33 and 37.5 gross hp on the L3302 and L3902, respectively. Kubota’s L02 Series tractors are equipped with a common-rail system (CRS) with electronic controlled fuel injection and are designed to reduce noise and vibration for a smooth operator experience.

Kubota Tractor Corporation announced two new models to its legacy Standard L Series compact tractor line with the addition of the L3302 and the L3902.

Kubota's L Series was the first tractor that enabled Kubota to put down roots in the United States, helping to power and empower the American dream for the past 50 years.

Kubota celebrates the entrepreneurial spirit and the "do-it-yourself" lifestyle that the L Series compact tractor has helped Americans build, shape and grow. The addition of the two new L02 models build on the L Series' multi-generational reputation for durability, affordability and versatility, according to the manufacturer.

The new L02 models boast enhanced operator comfort features, modern styling and most notably an independent PTO that is now available on the HST models. Both the L3302 and the L3902 were unveiled at the 2022 National Farm Machinery Show and will be available at authorized Kubota dealerships early this spring.

"The upgrades on our new L02 compact tractors were strategic and universal to the line — we added comfort and styling features while keeping affordability top-of-mind," said Beau Woodbury, Kubota compact tractor product manager.

"With the new L3302 and L3902 we are officially introducing the next generation of our popular Standard L Series line. I'm most excited to offer new comfort features as well as enhanced key operational features — such as the new independent PTO on the HST models."

Powerful Performance

Kubota has built a reputation in its class due to the L Series tractor's power and performance backed by a Kubota diesel engine. The L02 Series offers two horsepower options, with 33 and 37.5 gross hp on the L3302 and L3902, respectively. Kubota's L02 Series tractors are equipped with a common-rail system (CRS) with electronic controlled fuel injection and are designed to reduce noise and vibration for a smooth operator experience.

Kubota diesel engines are designed to not only maximize performance, but also to keep you operating due to a large fuel tank and fuel-efficient engine.

Modern Styling and Comfort Abound

The new L02 Series sets itself apart from its predecessor models with a more spacious operator station, standard rubber floor mats and improved suspension seat with optional arm rests. The modern styling stands out with a sleek curve to the bonnet and standard LED headlights and side work lights — the L3302 and L3902 look, feel and operate as a premium compact tractor, according to the manufacturer.

Smooth and Easy Operation with Independent PTO Option

Both Kubota's new L02 four-wheel drive models are available with either gear drive or HST transmissions. The HST provides speed and forward/reverse control that can be operated simply by pressing down on the pedal. The gear drive transmission provides the power and versatility with eight forward and eight reverse speeds to get the job done. Plus, new to the L02 this year is an independent PTO on the HST models, allowing for a quick engagement of the PTO by the easy flip of a switch while operating the tractor.

Performance-Matched LA526 Front Loader

Designed specifically for the L3302 and L3902, the performance-matched front loader is deeper and has a maximum lift capacity of 1,144 lbs. at the pin and a maximum lift height of 94 in. at the pin. The loader valve is design for simultaneous boom and bucket operation and a regenerative circuit, increasing speed and dump times and maximizing productivity. The LA526 front loader can quickly and easily be removed from the tractor without tools or need for buying additional "parking" kits, making it more versatile and easier to use.

For more information, visit KubotaUSA.com.

